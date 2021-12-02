Rapid Recap: What we learned after the win over Albany

The Kansas State defense was pretty good for most of the night against Albany. The held the Great Danes to only 43 points and 31 percent shooting for the game. Not only that, Albany only shot 5.6 percent from beyond the arc.

You're reading that correctly. Albany was 1 for 18 from distance. That's an historic number for the Wildcats. It's the second lowest percentage they've allowed from the three-point line for one game in school history.

Defense has always been an emphasis in Manhattan under Bruce Weber, and Nijel Pack echoed that. They've locked in on that side of the floor even more at practice recently, and it showed itself on Wednesday evening.

It was probably a product of realizing that they surrendered too many looks against North Dakota.

Weber knows that they were playing their best basketball at the end of the season last year, and much of that was due to the intensity that picked up on the defensive end and understanding the rules and principles more and more.

But they have other wrinkles to deploy this season. Markquis Nowell is more dynamic in that he can apply more ball pressure. Selton Miguel is even better on the ball and Mark Smith and Mike McGuirl and can unload a bit more physicality.

Weber kept deflecting credit, giving a shout-out to assistant Chris Lowery and how he has always taken a lot of pride in their defensive acumen.

It was a learning lesson in Kansas City. Play defense, play hard or lose.