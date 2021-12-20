Rapid Recap: What we learned after the win in Lincoln

DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE

Defense carried the way for Kansas State on Sunday evening when they held Nebraska to 58 points, which is the second-fewest points the Huskers have scored all season. Nebraska also only shot 33 percent from the field, which is also the second-lowest field goal percentage of the season and they ended the game by missing 18 consecutive three-pointers after making 5 of their first 10. The key was stopping Nebraska from getting into the paint because their guards can really penetrate the lane and make plays. Bruce Weber believes their defense and forcing 17 turnovers helped themselves on the offensive end, leading to transition baskets. They did score 22 points off 17 Husker turnovers. Communication on the defensive end was a huge assist, since Nebraska integrates a lot of cutting and screening within their offensive structure. That and some ball pressure forced the Huskers to start their set higher and take tougher shots, according to Nijel Pack.

A NEW STARTING FIVE

There was a new starting five for the old Big 12 rivalry game, which included both Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack. That was something that hinted at as a likelihood in the aftermath of the Green Bay game. It was a great feeling for them to be on the floor with one another, Pack said, after going at it against one another in practice so much. While it is their best offensive lineup when they play the two together, it is not their best defensive lineup and that is why the K-State head coach is still not certain that it will be a starting lineup we see often.

BIG NIGHT FOR THE BIGS

Sunday was the best that Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu have played as a tandem all season. The two bigs combined for 18 points and 14 rebounds and shot 63 percent from the floor as a pair. Weber wanted them both involved on the offensive end because he felt like they could take advantage of the paint against Nebraska. They called some plays to exploit that. It was a tremendous boost to have them playing at that level since they weren't shooting well. Bradford continues to make progress, Weber shared afterwards. The hope is that he is beginning to feel better about himself as well after a slow start to the season. They need him to continue to progress and move forward.

Kaosi Ezeagu

NOT A GREAT OFFENSIVE GAME

Kansas State's offense has struggled in games where the competition level has stepped up and Sunday was no different. Their shooting has often disappeared when the opponent is a high-major. They only shot 39 percent from the field and only 23 percent from distance. The Wildcats are now 27 of 116 from three-point range in the five games against high-major opponents. For those without a calculator handy, that's a 23 percent clip. Where they are shooting it from is part of the offensive struggle, Weber mentioned after knocking off the Huskers. If they move the basketball, any defense will break down and provide a team with better looks. They have to move the ball from side to side. Pack added that they know they won't always have it on the offensive end and needed another weapon. That's when they picked up the defensive pressure to force turnovers that they could turn into instant offense and easy buckets.