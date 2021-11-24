Rapid Recap: What we learned after two losses in Kansas City

STAGNANT OFFENSE

Kansas State was very stagnant offensively in the two games in Kansas City and only totaled 16 assists combined after tallying 18 assists in the Omaha game, alone, before the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. Markquis Nowell called the offense just that and pointed out the lack of execution at a high level, currently. Though, he made sure to mention it is only a couple games in a long season. They can't be too upset, have to remain confident and push forward. The point guards must be better at distributing the ball, said Bruce Weber. Nijel Pack and Nowell only combined to have two assists on Tuesday night.

BALL SECURITY

One area where the Wildcats improved substantially from the Arkansas game to the Illinois game was in the turnover department. After having 15 turnovers against the Razorbacks, they only coughed it up four times against Brad Underwood's group. Weber credited the Arkansas ball pressure for forcing the turnovers in the previous game and went as far to call their on-ball pressure, elite. Though he also made sure to identify the lack of recognition and reads from his players that contributed to it. They were more patient and smart when facing Illinois. K-State was also more disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, to Weber's liking. After forcing 12 Arkansas turnovers, they caused enough havoc to where the Fighting Illini gave it away 18 times. Despite that turnover discrepancy, they still lost by eight points because they lost the shooting battle, rebounding battle and free throw battle.

THREE-POINT LINE

For the second straight game, the Wildcats did not shoot well from three-point land. They were better from distance than they were on Monday night, though that wasn't difficult to accomplish. They missed all 10 three-pointers they attempted in the first half against the Razorbacks. But they still only finished 6 of 21 from beyond the arc on Tuesday. Conversely, Illinois was 10 of 20 from the three-point line, which included Alfonso Plummer going off and connecting on 7 of 8. Allowing Plummer to convert on seven hurt Kansas State, not only on the scoreboard but with their psyche because of how much pride they take in that department. It was disappointing for Weber to see. They didn't close out well at all. The Wildcats didn't push Plummer out and they were from a standstill position. Weber pointed out how they didn't make life difficult enough for him on the perimeter.

Ismael Massoud (USA Today)

MOVING FORWARD