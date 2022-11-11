RAPID RECAP: Wildcats hold off late Cal surge for 63-54 win
K-State (2-0) jumped to a 20-point lead in the second half over Cal (0-2), but soon saw the deficit shrink down to one with 5:37 to play.
At that point, the Wildcats had gone almost six minutes without a made field goal, but senior guard Markquis Nowell was able to provide the boost the offense needed. Nowell hit a corner three and was fouled on the attempt, a four-point play that pushed the Wildcat lead back to five. Then he scored the next time down the floor thanks to a big defensive rebound by Desi Sills. The impressive run was complete with a Nowell steal and pass to Nae'Qwan Tomlin for their second assist-to-dunk connection of the evening.
That crucial stretch took the final will out of the Golden Bears who got off to a slow start thanks to 15 turnovers in the first half, created by a relentless K-State defense. One of those turnovers forced in the first half was from Nowell, who raced down the floor and finished with a behind-the-back feed to Tomlin who finished with a big slam.
Nowell finished his night with 13 points and seven assists, as the second-leading scorer behind Keyontae Johnson's 16 points.
The Florida transfer also hauled the game-high nine rebounds for the Wildcats and provided a stable spark in the middle part of the second half when Cal first got the lead to under double digits.
The Wildcats struggled from three on Friday night, making just five of their 19 attempts from deep, some on wide-open looks. They did however make their free throws, with a 16/18 mark at the charity stripe to help convert the free-scoring chances.
K-State has nearly a week off ahead of their next matchup when they return home to face the Kansas City Roos, who lost on Friday night at No. 23 Illinois 86-48. Kansas City opened its season with a loss to MIAA Division II opponent Lincoln and then lost in the middle of the week at LSU 74-63. Thursday's game will tip-off at 5:30 PM with the K-State women to follow with their game against No. 4 Iowa.