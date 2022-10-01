Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents helped Kansas State seal their second Big 12 victory over Texas Tech 37-28 on Saturday with an interception of Donovan Smith with just over two minutes left. Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) never trailed in Saturday's game, but they did allow the Red Raiders to fight back from a 13-0 deficit to tie the game at both 13 and 20 at different points in the game. The Wildcat defense allowed Texas Tech to eclipse 470 total yards of offense, but the Kansas State defense was stout through much of the first half and forced and explosive air-raid offense to rely on the rushing attack SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks for long stretches of the game on Saturday.

MARTINEZ RUNS WILD (AGAIN)

For a second straight, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for over 100 yards and was the most impactful offensive player for the Wildcat offense. Martinez started the game with a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to put Kansas State inside the Texas Tech red zone. Then, on the next play, Martinez ran 18 yards on a scramble to put Kansas State up 7-0 with his first touchdown run of the day. At the start of the fourth quarter, Martinez ruan right up the middle of the defense for 69 yards to put Kansas State up 27-20. Martinez added a third rushing touchdown on the day with just less than 6:00 minutes to play in the game. In the last two weeks, Martinez has seven total rushing touchdowns and he's ran for more than 300 total yards after not looking like the explosive running quarterback back he was during his four years as the starting quarterback at Nebraska. The explosion of Martinez in the quarterback run game has helped take defensive focus away from All-American running back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn rushed for over 100 yards last week in the Wildcats' upset win at then No. 6 Oklahoma, and against Texas Tech Vaughn was able to top 100 rushing yards. Vaughn's 69-yard run midway through the third quarter helped Kansas State eventually score a touchdown that put them ahead 20-13. The dynamic rushing attack Kansas State has shown the last two weeks has paced an offense that looks to have potentially overcome some of their early season struggles, though Collin Klein's playcalling from the mid-way point of the first quarter to halftime did raise some concerns and helped Texas Tech fight back into the game.

KING FELIX AND THE DUKE OF MANHATTAN

Felix Anudike-Uzomah experienced his first major breakout game of the season on Saturday with three sacks and a forced fumble. It was the first time this season that Anudike-Uzomah has had a game with more than one sack. His forced fumble in the fourth quarter helped the Wildcat offense take over possession deep inside Texas Tech territory. The Wildcats later capitalized with a touchdown to take a 37-20 lead. Khalid Duke also experienced his first breakout game of the season. Duke, who is coming off of a torn ACL that forced him to miss most of last season, also had a strong game with three sacks, including his first sack of the season. Duke had eight total tackles on the afternoon. The pass rush K-State was able to execute on Saturday helped the Wildcat defense hold Texas Tech's passing game to short passes most of the day. The Red Raider offense truly had just one explosive play, and it was a 58-yard completion down the sideline to Trey Cleveland who fought off a defensive holding to haul in a one-handed catch.

STAT OF THE GAME

Texas Tech ran 82 plays on Saturday. Last week in the Red Raiders upset over then No. 22 Texas, the Red Raiders ran 100 plays. Keeping the Tech offense off the field was a major key to the success that K-State experienced on Saturday.

NEXT UP