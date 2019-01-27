Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 19:33:52 -0600') }} football Edit

RB Price is finished with visits

Bzsqvhltbhct0gfvhez1
RB Clyde Price visited by the Kansas State staff in December.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

One of the top targets to visit Kansas State this past weekend was running back Clyde Price of North Kansas City. He was the first prospect head coach Chris Klieman offered once he was hired. The K...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}