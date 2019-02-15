RB Morrison talks K-State offer
Running back was a major need when putting the finishing touches on the Class of 2019, but the 2020 cycle will need its share, too. Kansas State could add another two ball-carriers to the stable fr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news