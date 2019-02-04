An interesting recruiting process for running back Thomas Grayson has ended with a commitment to Kansas State. He made the decision on the heels of his official visit to Manhattan, his first trip to the campus.

The Oklahoma native has an excellent offer sheet and was committed to Nebraska at one time. After de-committing, he entertained interest from even more Power Five programs but still decided to be patient and wait. Once some of those schools had cooled off, Tulsa became a legitimate contender.

However, they were met with competition once Kansas State and BYU became involved late.

Grayson had been visited by K-State assistants often the past couple of weeks. He hosted receivers coach Jason Ray a couple of times, and he also met with running backs coach Brian Anderson and offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

The Booker T. Washington product is the final piece of the puzzle in the backfield for Kansas State in this cycle. They’ve completely rebuilt Brian Anderson’s position room.

In December, they signed graduate transfer James Gilbert and high school recruit Joe Ervin. They brought back Tyler Burns to the program earlier this month. They will sign Grayson and North Kansas City’s Clyde Price in February. On top of that, they added a fullback in Jax Dineen of Lawrence Free State.

For more on the other official visitors in town and how the rest of the Wildcat class could finish out, stay locked in on KSO.