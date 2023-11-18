In the first ranked Sunflower Showdown since 1995, Kansas State defeated Kansas in a thriller, pulling away late for a 31-27 victory. A 15-yard touchdown rush by Will Howard early in the 4th quarter proved to be the game-winning score, as K-State held on the rest of the way.

Kansas State came out roaring to start the game with a 56-yard completion to Jayce Brown from Howard. Howard later found Ben Sinnott for an 11-yard touchdown, capping off a five-play, 75-yard drive to start the scoring.

The Jayhawks went three-and-out on their opening possession but changed the playbook after this drive and had success the rest of the half, leading to touchdowns on the next four drives. Cole Ballard started at quarterback for the Jayhawks and did better than many expected. Kansas Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki did a great job giving his playmakers the ball and relying on their run game. Early, this proved to be a recipe for success, as the Jayhawks went into halftime with a 20-16 lead over the Wildcats.

After halftime, the Wildcats defense turned it around. After a quick second-half touchdown for the Jayhawks, the Wildcats did not allow any points the rest of the game. Interceptions by Kobe Savage and Marques Sigle capped off the impressive second half for the Wildcats.

It wasn’t a pretty game for Will Howard and the rest of the offense, but they got the job done. The Wildcats relied on their rushing game, as many expected, giving DJ Giddens 21 carries on the night. Giddens rushed over the century mark and one touchdown on the night. Howard only threw for 165 yards but made some key plays when needed. His throw to Phillip Brooks on 3rd down with two minutes left was the dagger for the Wildcats.