Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

Tobi Osunsanmi pressures QB Shedeur Sanders in Kansas State's 31-28 win over Colorado

In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survived against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown on a 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 left to take the lead. Dealing with many injuries, the Wildcats faced adversity throughout the game but ultimately managed to win. It was a battle between the two strengths of each team: K-State's rushing attack versus Colorado’s passing attack. On K-State’s side, DJ Giddens was the star for the Wildcats, rushing for 182 yards on 25 carries. Colorado had no answer for him, especially in the first half. Shedeur Sanders was as good as it gets, throwing for 388 yards on 34-of-40 passing, but did throw a key interception to VJ Payne in the fourth quarter.

Colorado started off the scoring with a 25-yard score to LaJohntay Wester from Sanders. K-State bounced back right away, scoring on their next possession, as Johnson scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown. Later in the second quarter, Johnson found Brown on a pass up the middle but went down and was in pain right after he delivered it. Ta’Quan Roberson came in for K-State and did a phenomenal job. He made some key plays, including a big 3rd down conversion to Jayce Brown. Johnson returned on this drive, and K-State finished it with a Dylan Edwards touchdown to go into half up seven.