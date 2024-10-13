Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

in other news
Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball
In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survived against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown on a 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 left to take the lead. Dealing with many injuries, the Wildcats faced adversity throughout the game but ultimately managed to win.
It was a battle between the two strengths of each team: K-State's rushing attack versus Colorado’s passing attack. On K-State’s side, DJ Giddens was the star for the Wildcats, rushing for 182 yards on 25 carries. Colorado had no answer for him, especially in the first half. Shedeur Sanders was as good as it gets, throwing for 388 yards on 34-of-40 passing, but did throw a key interception to VJ Payne in the fourth quarter.
Colorado started off the scoring with a 25-yard score to LaJohntay Wester from Sanders. K-State bounced back right away, scoring on their next possession, as Johnson scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown.
Later in the second quarter, Johnson found Brown on a pass up the middle but went down and was in pain right after he delivered it. Ta’Quan Roberson came in for K-State and did a phenomenal job. He made some key plays, including a big 3rd down conversion to Jayce Brown. Johnson returned on this drive, and K-State finished it with a Dylan Edwards touchdown to go into half up seven.
One of the biggest stories of the game was K-State’s control of the time of possession. On the Wildcat’s first drive out of the half, Giddens led a 16-play, 81-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock and finished with a Jayce Brown touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, K-State had a three-point lead and opted to go for it on 4th down inside Colorado's territory. Johnson’s throw was deflected by a Buffaloes defender, and picked off by Colorado. Colorado would end up taking the lead 28-24 with 3:12 left.
Johnson was handed the ball with likely the biggest drive of his career on his hands, and he delivered. Riley called an RPO that Johnson found Brown on a go-route. K-State took the lead, but there were still over two minutes for Sanders to work with.
The Wildcats' secondary was dealing with injuries all night, including two veterans in Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle, but they made enough plays to force a turnover on downs and seal a victory.
It was a resilient, gutsy finish for Chris Klieman’s group to pick up this key road victory. The trenches is where the Wildcats won this game. 185 rushing yards led by Giddens and this offensive line, as well as six sacks defensively. Brendan Mott was phenomenal, making Sanders uncomfortable all night.
You don’t usually see K-State find a way to win these games, but they made enough plays down the stretch to pull it out. This win keeps K-State in the Big 12 title chase, and the goal remains for the Wildcats to go to Arlington.
