In a game full of roller coasters, Kansas State's comeback bid fell short, as the Wildcats lost to Texas 33-30. It was an unbelievable game in the final conference matchup between the two. The game couldn’t have started any worse for the Wildcats. They trailed 17-0 for most of the first half. However, after a blocked punt by Shane Porter, Will Howard found Phillip Brooks for a six-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to ten. In general, the offense couldn’t generate any success in this first half, as predictable play-calling by offensive coordinator Collin Klein led to a lot of punts for Jack Blumer.

Kansas State got the ball to start the second half, but the start went a similar way the first half did. Howard found Keagan Johnson deep, but Johnson bobbled the ball around and ended up in a Longhorn’s hands for an interception. The defense was able to get a stop, but a Will Howard fumble led to a Texas recovery at the K-State six-yard line. Jonathan Brooks capped off that drive with a six-yard touchdown. Kansas State felt out of it at this point of the game, but Klein opened up the playbook leading to a higher tempo, spread offense. The move worked, as Howard found Brooks again for a touchdown, and the Wildcats were able to get back in the game. After a nice start, quarterback Maalik Murphy struggled the rest of the game. He threw an interception right to Jacob Parrish on the next drive, and Keagan Johnson was able to get himself a touchdown from Will Howard.

The Kansas State offense and defense were rolling in the second half. Another turnover by the Longhorns led to another Wildcats touchdown. Jayce Brown hauled in a pass on a perfect ball by Will Howard to tie the game up at 27. Texas used a long drive to start the fourth quarter but had to settle with a field goal. Kansas State did the same thing on the next possession, but Chris Tennant missed a chip-shot field goal with under two minutes to play. However, after a stop by the defense, Howard led the Wildcats back into field goal range, where Tennant would connect on a 45-yard field goal to take the game to overtime.