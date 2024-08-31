Kansas State showed no problems in their season opener, taking care of UT-Martin comfortably, 41-6. While Avery Johnson's first home start headlined the discussion, it was K-State's defense that stole the show. The Wildcats held UT-Martin to 127 total yards on the night. The defensive line, including defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi, was particularly stout. Osunsanmi finished with 1.5 sacks, which led the team.

On the topic of Johnson, it was a slow start for the true sophomore, but he settled in and found his targets in the second half. A 44-yard reception to Jayce Brown was the highlight of the night. Johnson was patient in the pocket, then found Brown on a post route.

Johnson’s stats won’t stand out tonight, but he did what he needed for this team to win. He finished the night 14/21 with 153 yards and two touchdowns but also threw an interception when his pass was undercut by the UT-Martin linebacker. Dylan Edwards and DJ Giddens were hyped to be one of the best running back duos in the country, and they backed that up tonight, combining for 192 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The two complement each other very well where Giddens is so good in the run and Edwards in the pass.

While the defensive line were standouts for K-State, their linebackers and secondary were impressive, too. Among the standouts was Desmond Purnell, who led the defense with seven tackles on the night, including 1.5 for a loss.

