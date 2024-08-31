PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Recap: Kansas State open 2024 season with win over UT-Martin

K-State running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown
K-State running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown (Scott Sewell - USA Today Sports)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State showed no problems in their season opener, taking care of UT-Martin comfortably, 41-6.

While Avery Johnson's first home start headlined the discussion, it was K-State's defense that stole the show. The Wildcats held UT-Martin to 127 total yards on the night. The defensive line, including defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi, was particularly stout. Osunsanmi finished with 1.5 sacks, which led the team.

On the topic of Johnson, it was a slow start for the true sophomore, but he settled in and found his targets in the second half. A 44-yard reception to Jayce Brown was the highlight of the night. Johnson was patient in the pocket, then found Brown on a post route.

Johnson’s stats won’t stand out tonight, but he did what he needed for this team to win. He finished the night 14/21 with 153 yards and two touchdowns but also threw an interception when his pass was undercut by the UT-Martin linebacker.

Dylan Edwards and DJ Giddens were hyped to be one of the best running back duos in the country, and they backed that up tonight, combining for 192 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The two complement each other very well where Giddens is so good in the run and Edwards in the pass.

While the defensive line were standouts for K-State, their linebackers and secondary were impressive, too. Among the standouts was Desmond Purnell, who led the defense with seven tackles on the night, including 1.5 for a loss.


However, the topic of discussion will likely be the special teams unit. New special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor appears to have that unit firing on all cylinders, as they helped control the game for K-State.

The special teams play included a blocked punt by wide receiver Ty Bowman, which was recovered by safety Colby McCalister to give K-State a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Kicker Chris Tennant also bounced back from a relatively disappointing 2023, converting on two 40-yard-plus field goals.

