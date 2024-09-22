Recap: No. 13 Kansas State embarrassed by BYU in conference opener

It was one to forget for Kansas State, as they suffered their first loss to BYU in blowout fashion. The Wildcats dominated the first part of this game, but it fell apart quickly with about two minutes to go in the first half.

After that, a complete meltdown occurred.

K-State’s first two possessions were long, successful drives, but both of them only ended in two field goals. The Wildcats were forced to be behind the sticks because of penalties, a major theme of the night. Ultimately, settling for field goals ended up costing K-State. BYU got a field goal themselves on the next possession, but things went haywire after that.

An uncharacteristic play by DJ Giddens led to the Cougar's first touchdown. Giddens was running on the outside and got the ball punched out by a Cougar defender, leading to a scoop and scoring a touchdown. On the next possession, Avery Johnson tried to find Dylan Edwards, but a BYU lineman intercepted the pass. BYU would score a touchdown on that drive.

While ending the first half in a tough way, K-State still had to feel like they were in a decent spot to return in this one. BYU had other plans, however, picking off Johnson again on the first possession out of the half. It only took BYU two plays to rack up another touchdown and make it a 24-6 game.