(Photo by Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal /USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kansas State moved to 3-0 on the year thanks to a dominating performance on both sides of the ball against No. 20 Arizona. Arizona started off the game with a 14-play drive that took over seven minutes, ending with their only touchdown. They found success both on the air and on the ground, completing every 3rd down in the way. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan had an early connection early. After this opening drive, however, it was all K-State.

K-State’s opening drive was very similar to Arizona's, as K-State went 15 plays, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Will Swanson. Avery Johnson looked very good on this drive and all the rest of the game. This was the best game of his early career, looking very poised and comfortable in the pocket tonight.

Johnson finished the night with 156 yards and two touchdowns, but the real story was his rushing attack tonight. This was the first game the playcalling has allowed Johnson to be aggressive with his legs, and he took advantage of that. He finished with over 100 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The highlight of the night, however, came on special teams, as Dylan Edwards pierced through for a 71-yard punt return touchdown. Many people were wanting Edwards to get involved more, and Edwards took it upon himself to make things happen when he got it. The touchdown broke the tie and gave K-State ma jolt of momentum. His running back partner DJ Giddens finally got his first rushing touchdown of this season. Giddens had his season-low in rushing yards with 87 yards, but still made some big carries when the Wildcats needed it.

The story of the night has to be K-State’s defensive performance. After a tough game against Tulane, many worried how this group could stop Arizona’s playmakers. The defense rose to the occasion, though, holding Arizona after that first touchdown to start the game. The secondary had a tough task with defending McMillan, but they didn’t let any other Arizona player beat them. McMillen finished with 11 catches and 138 yards, but they held the rest in check. Cornerback Keenan Garber stole the show, intercepting Fifita to prevent a touchdown in the second quarter.