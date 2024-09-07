PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Recap: No. 17 Kansas State survives thriller to defeat Tulane

Kamden Tatkenhorst • EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

In an unbelievable finish, Kansas State somehow pulled off a victory against Tulane, 34-27.

It went down to the final seconds, with VJ Payne picking off Darian Mensah with five seconds left. K-State took the lead with eight minutes to go on a 60-yard scoop-and-score by Jack Fabris and held on in the finish.

The first half could not have gone worse for the Wildcats, who trailed 20-10 at the break. All three sides of the ball were struggling and the Wildcats were lucky to be trailing by ten heading into the locker room.

Quarterback Avery Johnson didn’t look himself, as he only had 62 passing yards in that first half. DJ Giddens broke open a few big runs, but it was a fight the whole half for the offense.

Defensively, K-State struggled against Mensah’s arm the whole game, but particularly in the first half. He passed for 218 yards against this Wildcat’s defense in the first half.

The secondary had some miscommunications all night, allowing a few wide-open touchdowns. The Green Wave went on a span in the first half where they scored on four straight possessions.

Following halftime, K-State went on to score the first ten points of the second half to even the game as Johnson found Giddens for a 45-yard touchdown and Chris Tennant made a 28-yard field goal.

While Tulane would take the lead early in the fourth quarter, K-State answered with a Dylan Edwards touchdown. The Wildcats didn’t get Edwards the ball as many people desired, but he put on a show when asked.


It wasn’t the prettiest or best K-State could have played, but they found a way at the end.

It was a much better second half for Johnson, who finished the game with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns. There was a lot of skepticism about the play calling, which I do think held Johnson back in the first half.

This team has plenty to work on, but they still managed to defeat a solid team on the road. It certainly wasn’t easy, but Chris Klieman will take a road win any day.

K-State will have a short week preparing as they take on the Arizona Wildcats on Friday.

