Recap: No. 18 Kansas State takes care of West Virginia, 45-18

On a night when the running game wasn’t working for Kansas State , Avery Johnson had a career night passing as the Wildcats handled West Virginia. It was a slow start for K-State, but once they went up 10-3, they never looked back, cruising to a 45-18 win.

West Virginia aimed to stop DJ Giddens from the start, and they did that. The Wildcats only had eight rushing yards in the first half. They had to find other ways to beat West Virginia with the Mountaineers loading the box, and Johnson took advantage of that. On K-State’s first touchdown, it was all Johnson and wide receiver Jadon Jackson, as Johnson found Jackson on a 24-yard catch, then a 60-yard touchdown catch.

West Virginia has had problems taking care of the ball this season which continued against K-State. On the next possession for the Mountaineers, Garrett Greene threw it into Marques Sigle’s hands, who took it back for a touchdown.

Earlier in the first half, Jack Fabris had an interception himself. West Virginia fought back with a long, 13-play drive that resulted in a touchdown. At the time, the drive was seen as a killer for K-State as they had many opportunities to get West Virginia off the field, but it didn’t matter.

On K-State’s first three drives after halftime, they scored a touchdown. On the first drive, Johnson made an impressive back-shoulder throw to Garrett Oakley for a 16-yard touchdown. This concluded a drive that took nearly six minutes.

With West Virginia’s quarterback Garrett Greene not being able to return in the 2nd half, K-State turned the pressure on the backup, Nicco Marchiol. They forced the Mountaineers to go 3-and-out. As he did all night, Johnson made impressive plays to get K-State in the endzone to ice the game.