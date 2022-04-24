Receiver Jabari Smith can't wait to visit Kansas State

Kansas State has targeted a handful of 2023 wide receivers under Thad Ward, and that list includes Joshua Manning, Ricky Ahumaraeze, Jaidyn Doss, Beni Ngoyi and Andre Davis.

An Orlando, Florida product entered the mix when the new K-State assistant recently offered Jabari Smith.

"My reaction was like, wow," Smith said. "I was shocked because he told me I had been on their offer board. I am blessed. It can't happen without God."

Ward was born and raised in Florida and spent the final two seasons of his college career in Smith's hometown of Orlando as a wide receiver at UCF. He's recruited the state feverishly for a variety of programs, with his most recent stop being at Temple.

He's already shared some productive conversations with the under-the-radar talent from the Sunshine State.

"He likes my on-field play," Smith explained. "He watched my tape and liked it. But he loves my character, most importantly."

The Wildcats are hoping to host Smith for a visit in the near future. Remember, official visits are permitted beginning on May 1, and many programs will take advantage of that through the months of May and June.