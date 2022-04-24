Receiver Jabari Smith can't wait to visit Kansas State
Kansas State has targeted a handful of 2023 wide receivers under Thad Ward, and that list includes Joshua Manning, Ricky Ahumaraeze, Jaidyn Doss, Beni Ngoyi and Andre Davis.
An Orlando, Florida product entered the mix when the new K-State assistant recently offered Jabari Smith.
"My reaction was like, wow," Smith said. "I was shocked because he told me I had been on their offer board. I am blessed. It can't happen without God."
Ward was born and raised in Florida and spent the final two seasons of his college career in Smith's hometown of Orlando as a wide receiver at UCF. He's recruited the state feverishly for a variety of programs, with his most recent stop being at Temple.
He's already shared some productive conversations with the under-the-radar talent from the Sunshine State.
"He likes my on-field play," Smith explained. "He watched my tape and liked it. But he loves my character, most importantly."
The Wildcats are hoping to host Smith for a visit in the near future. Remember, official visits are permitted beginning on May 1, and many programs will take advantage of that through the months of May and June.
In some cases, schools will also want to wait until the Fall and be able to have official visits take place on weekends of games as well. That is part of the decision-making process when arranging visits.
However, in the case of Smith, the Summer seems to be the direction.
"He didn’t say a specific date," Smith shared. "But for sure in early June I will come up there. I'm fired up to get up there. I can't wait."
Aside from Kansas State, Smith also consistently hears from Florida Atlantic, Marshall and Minnesota.
"I visited Florida Atlantic a few times," he noted. "And I plan on visiting Marshall, Kansas State and Minnesota in the Summer."
A decision timetable is still not know. It just won't happen during his season, but before or afterwards. What has already been determined are the most important factors to him in that process.
"A good place for my academics," Smith answered first. "And the love from the coaching staff that makes you feel at home no matter how far away it is."
