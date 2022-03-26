Receiver Manny Covey discusses offer from K-State

Chris Klieman and company have chased at least one player from Florida in every cycle. They scrambled and landed Josh Youngblood in 2019, netted Aamaris Brown in 2020, secured 2021 wideout RJ Garcia and chased 2022 running back Travis Bates before falling short.

Interestingly enough, Garcia is the only one that remains at Kansas State.

Could recent offer Manny Covey of Bradford High be the next player the Wildcats chase from the Sunshine State? He was offered by new assistant Thad Ward on March 24 and is being recruited as a slot and/or running back.

"I was surprised by the offer," Covey told KSO. "I'm ready to go up there."

He and Ward had spoken before the scholarship was extended. In fact, the conversations were very productive.

"We talked about how the school is," Covey confirmed. "And how it's family. He was telling me about his family and all that. It was mostly about the program, though."

"I love him already," he added. "We bonded right when we got on the phone. We bonded about how he is from crib and how his wife is from Ocala. And we just talked about Cocoa Beach. He said he might take his kids down there."

And K-State was in contact even before Ward became involved in his recruitment. While they didn't have a receivers coach or a tight ends coach, both Brian Lepak and Will Burnham were on the road for the Wildcats.

Lepak was named the tight ends coach, actually, after the fact.