Recruit of the Week: Chiddi Obiazor
NAME: Chiddi Obiazor
RANKING: ***
POSITION: Athlete
HOMETOWN: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
HIGH SCHOOL: Eden Prairie
POWER FIVE OFFERS: Kansas State
COMMITTED: Kansas State
RECRUITING SUMMARY: Truthfully, I was struggling who to pick for the recruit of the week. There was not any situations unfolding specific to Kansas State where there was a time-sensitive choice.
But I received a missed call. Presumably, it was a spammer. I didn't pick up or answer because it was an unknown number that was listed as being from Rochester, Minnesota. I took it as a sign to roll with Chiddi Obiazor.
K-State is hoping he is a hidden gem. They were the only Power Five school to offer him. Despite being from a powerhouse high school football program, nobody else budged or pulled the trigger.
The Wildcats did after he camped with them in June. According to those that know a little about the high school senior, he often performs much better in front of staffs when they see him in person than what one sees when they turn on his game tapes.
After netting that offer from Kansas State, he committed to the Wildcats about a month later when he visited Manhattan.
EVALUATION: He looks much prettier than he plays. By that, I mean he has an elite frame and is only going to become more explosive and athletic once he is in a college strength and conditioning program, but his actual performance hasn't caught up to that.
Obiazor is someone with a lot of upside, but he is far from that peak performance date. When speaking about those kinds of players, I always like to say that they need a little time to bake in the oven.
While he may not be ready for the Big 12 right now or even in year one or year two, he has a chance to be an impressive player in the league for years once he has been around the block a bit.
The Minnesota native also provides position versatility and the direction his body takes with Trumain Carroll will likely dictate his ultimate position. Obiazor could play either one of offensive tackle, defensive end or defensive tackle.
Either way, he will be in the trenches.
PREDICTION: None needed. He is locked in with K-State.