COACHES MAKING THE TRIP

This won’t take long, as it was the same group of coaches that were in attendance for the Texas A&M-Commerce camp on Friday. Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, offensive line coach Conor Riley, receiver coach Jason Ray, safeties coach Joe Klanderman, cornerback coach Van Malone and defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt all remained in Texas for the Stephen F. Austin camp in Nacogdoches on Saturday.

Kansas State assistants Jason Ray and Buddy Wyatt in Nacogdoches, Texas. (Grant Flanders/KSO)

LATEST ON YAHYA BLACK

Lineman Yahya Black of Marshall High in Minnesota camped at K-State on June 2. From what I saw he was the best prospect in attendance, and that includes the five that walked away from the event with scholarship offers from the Wildcats. It’s going to sound like hyperbole, but his body type and skill-set is reminiscent of a recruit that winds up at a blueblood program. I think he’s being that overlooked right now, and not just by recruiting services, but overall. His only Power Five offers, to my knowledge, are from Kansas State, Iowa and Minnesota. Our intel has suggested the two in the best position to land his services right now are the Wildcats and Hawkeyes. He takes an official visit to Iowa City the weekend of June 21. Preliminary plans are being arranged for him to take his official visit to Manhattan the following weekend.

ONE MORE COMMIT THIS WEEKEND?

Kansas State should be adding to its class one more time before the weekend is over. It would give the Wildcats five commits in the last seven days if it does come to fruition like we expect. This one should be like the first commit that jump-started the run that the Wildcats are currently on, in the sense it should also come from the state of Kansas. The prior four commits were defensive tackles Talor Warner and Ronald Triplette and linebackers Demarrquese Hayes and Jeremiah Harris. The next commit will be K-State’s 11th overall.

ANOTHER TACKLE TARGET

We have mentioned him as a name to know before, but K-State certainly has a lot of interest in offensive tackle Tobias Braun from Bullard, Texas. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, he has the ideal physical make-up for what the Wildcats value at his particular position. The high three-star has an exceptional offer list that includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Rutgers and Texas Tech, in addition to Kansas State. This isn’t to say that K-State is within striking distance. We don’t necessarily know what the Wildcats' chances are, but we know K-State has Braun high on its board. What will help is that he is not a typical recruit from Texas. Braun is a German exchange student who will actually transfer schools. He’s not going to be in Texas much longer. His last year in high school will be in Connecticut.

2021 defensive end Jordan Thomas was the most decorated prospect in attendance. (Derek Young/KSO)

CAMP TARGETS

Two running backs really stood out during the East Texas Showcase, and both received some love afterwards from K-State assistant Buddy Wyatt. Wyatt was the coach who seemed to have the best connections, relationships and most information in this region of Texas. He spoke afterwards with 2021 backs Nick Martin and LJ Johnson, Jr. Martin’s recruitment hasn’t taken off significantly, yet, the way it has for Johnson. Johnson has already collected offers from Michigan, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke and Oklahoma State.

Offensive tackle Austin Woods of Verdigris High in Oklahoma is another recruit of note at the camp, and he caught the eye of Conor Riley and Wyatt. He will be a senior this upcoming season and has a lot of length to him, although he’s yet to completely grow into his body. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

2021 defensive end Jordan Thomas of Memorial High in Port Arthur, Texas was probably the recruit with the most attention and was the most physically imposing. Thomas’ recorded size from the camp was 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and a lot of burst and explosion. LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor have already offered.

2021 running back L.J. Johnson, Jr from Texas. (Derek Young/KSO)