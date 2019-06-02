KANSAS STATE COACHES ARRIVE

ST. LOUIS - For the second and final day of the Lindenwood Mega-Camp in the St. Louis area Kansas State sent a number of representatives. Assistants Jason Ray, Joe Klanderman and Conor Riley made the trip to check out a very, very solid group of prospects. They were also accompanied by graduate assistants Jake Vang and Sam Young. All of the coaches stayed for both sessions of the day and quickly flew back to Manhattan, as they prepare for today’s one-day camp on their own turf.

WILDCAT COMMIT DAZZLES

One of the more impressive prospects - on either day of the camp - was Kansas State running back commit Keyon Mozee. I had a coach from another program tell me they believe Mozee was one of only two players the entire weekend to run under a 4.4 40-yard-dash. Mozee then confirmed to me that he indeed ran a 4.38. That is laser-timed by a college football program (Lindenwood University), for the record. Other coaches in attendance were buzzing about him, as well. A few described his one-on-one drills as, “nobody could lay a finger on him”. So, that’s good. We shared at the time of his commitment other Power Five schools were beginning to take notice of Mozee. He even admitted to me he’s not one to post about his offers or share the ones he has, but he has received a few more since his commitment to K-State. He has no intent of wavering, however. In any event, there’s some belief at least West Virginia and Minnesota may have extended him scholarship offers. For the record, he held his offer from Kansas State a while before anyone knew. The Wildcats offered him in February when he visited Manhattan.

ANOTHER VOKOLEK NOTE

It’s a small note, but one worth sharing. I wrote more about the recruitment of Rutgers tight end transfer Travis Vokolek in yesterday’s notebook. However, we’ve still yet to hear a conclusion, despite him saying it would be wrapped up this week. What does that mean? There was a feeling among some it was sewn up for Iowa, but something has happened where it’s more of a level playing field once again. While the Hawkeyes and Nebraska were able to speak with his father, Northern Iowa assistant D.J. Vokolek, at the first day of the Lindenwood University camp, Kansas State will be able to do so today. Northern Iowa’s staff will be at K-State’s one-day camp in Manhattan, and Vokolek will be a part of that. It’s an interesting element of this recruitment, for sure.

INFO ON YAHYA BLACK

Yahya Black, the offensive tackle from Minnesota, is a real target for Kansas State the Wildcats are pursuing very aggressively, and he’s supposed to visit the Wildcats today (Sunday).

Black has other offers from Iowa and Minnesota. Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin are poking around, as well. K-State is nestled in a nice early position for him, and their connections and relationships with his high school program formed while at North Dakota State have certainly helped. Iowa is another contender worth noting right now, with the Wildcats and Hawkeyes the two likely favorites at this point.

LOCAL TALENT

Kansas City (Mo.) defensive lineman Brandon Lane performed well, again. The 2020 prospect picked up a few FCS offers after a strong showing at the 810 Varsity Combine at Shawnee Mission East High School at the end of April. He backed it up at the Lindenwood University camp, which allowed him to grab his first FBS offers – from Ball State and Wyoming. He’s probably just a little under-sized for the P5 level, but who knows? I really liked what Shawnee Mill Valley offensive tackle Kyle Kelly did during the camp. He was impressive and even went toe-to-toe with some high-major prospects, like Lanell Carr. Kelly doesn’t have much mass, but he’s stronger than he looks, is long and lean and beginning to blossom. It appears as if his interest is going to be from the FCS level, as he picked up his first two offers from Southeast Missouri State and South Dakota State. What was once thought to be an FCS talent might be a P5 talent in offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery of Ruskin High in Kansas City. The only other camp he says he will attend is Kansas State, because of his relationship with Conor Riley, but he’s now receiving interest from West Virginia, Iowa State and Minnesota, as well, after yesterday’s performance.

I remember seeing Ersery two years ago, and he was just a 6-foot-4, 212-pound defensive end who didn’t have a clue what he was doing. But, he looked like he was a definite college football player in the future. However, I didn’t imagine him flipping over to the other side of the line of scrimmage and growing into a 6-foot-5 and 285-pound frame. That’s exactly what he’s done. I knew he’d be pretty good, but I wasn’t sure he’d be this good. I think he’s a P5 talent. The best offensive line prospect there on day two was Class of 2021 offensive tackle Beau Stephens of Blue Springs. The day before his first offer came through from Missouri. Iowa State offered after yesterday’s performance. He’ll likely be a four-star caliber recruit. I’d anticipate K-State offering soon, and he’s already becoming close with Riley.

CLIFFS ON CARR

Though defensive end Joe Moore of St. Louis seems to be slipping away from Kansas State, DeSmet defensive end Lanell Carr is not. He’s still insistent on visiting the Wildcats in the near future. He’s going to try to swing a visit to Manhattan in the next two weeks, but it’ll depend on his father’s availability.

DY with Lanell Carr, K-State offer and visiting Manhattan next weekend. pic.twitter.com/i8fx59Ocih — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) May 19, 2019

I think K-State trails quite a bit for Moore and Jalen St. John, but the Wildcats have legitimately remained in the mix for Carr. And, he received a lot of love from the Kansas State staff yesterday, from coach Klanderman and coach Ray, too, not just coach Riley.

His high school coach was also at the camp and had very, very good things to say about the Wildcat coaches.

TWO MORE VISITORS

Along with Carr, two other offered targets to expect on campus in the near future are Class of 2021 quarterback Jacob Rodriguez and 2020 linebacker target Demarrquese Hayes of La Vega High in Waco. Rodriguez doesn’t need to earn an offer, as he’s already grabbed one, but he’ll be back to camp on June 14 to visit Manhattan again and to work with quarterback coach Collin Klein. Head coach Chris Klieman extended Rodriguez a scholarship a few weeks ago after Klein was down in Texas and was impressed by how he threw during a workout.

Demarrquese Hayes on his previous visit to Kansas State.