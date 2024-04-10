Kansas State has been fairly quiet in the recruiting cycle, but it isn't for a lack of trying. K-State's coaches have been active on the trail, hosting multiple targets on unofficial visits during spring practices and even dishing out new offers to rising seniors. Over the weekend, the Wildcats offered multiple players, including two players on unofficial visits to take in spring practice. Here is a look at those offers, and what it could mean for K-State.

K-State offered three-star Sheldon Rice on Monday. Rice is a top 30 SDE in the class of 2025, and would likely be one of the higher-ranked commits in K-State's class if he was to commit. He has not visited K-State yet, but he told EMAW Online that the staff is trying to get him on campus. A June visit is possible, but it doesn't sound like anything concrete has taken place yet. K-State needs to keep building the trenches, so Rice would be a strong addition if they can get it over the finish line.

Field Kindley (Kans.) High School offensive tackle Keiton Jones visited K-State over the weekend and picked up an offer from the Wildcats. K-State will face hefty competition to add the in-state offensive tackle, who told our Jayhawk Slant in March that he plans on setting up an official visit to the Jayhawks. Alabama and Tennessee also recently offered him. K-State will certainly push for in-state prospects, especially those that fill perceived needs on the team. But can they do enough to get them ahead of teams like Kansas? That remains to be seen.

2025 tight end Reiman Zebert was the other offer from K-State over the weekend. The three-star tight end is visiting Nebraska this week, and the Cornhuskers have shown interest in the rising senior. With them being the in-state flagship, it may be hard to pull him away. It's also possible he isn't one of the Wildcats' top two priorities at the position, as Linkon Cure and Chase Loftin appear to be top targets at tight end. EMAW Online feels good about where K-State stands in Cure's recruitment, though a commitment likely won't happen until the summer.