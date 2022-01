Redshirt Review: Which players redshirted this season

FB CHRISTIAN MOORE

GAMES PLAYED: 4 SUMMARY: No snaps for Christian Moore on Tuesday means he kept his redshirt. PROJECTION: Redshirts.

TE WILL SWANSON

GAMES PLAYED: 4 SUMMARY: As we expected, Swanson didn't play in the Texas Bowl. PROJECTION: Redshirts.

DE KIRMARI GAINOUS

GAMES PLAYED: 5 SUMMARY: He played on Tuesday night, which means he will not be redshirting. PROJECTION: Redshirts.

Jake Rubley (Drew Galloway)

REDSHIRTING

Jake Rubley, Quarterback

Games Played: 0 DJ Giddens, Running Back

Games Played: 0 Devrin Weathers, Running Back

Games Played: 0 RJ Garcia, Wide Receiver

Games Played: 3 Brenen Hawkins, Wide Receiver

Games Played: 0 Austin Weiner, Offensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 Carver Willis, Offensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 Kingsley Ugwu, Offensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 Witt Mitchum, Offensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 Sam Shields, Offensive Guard

Games Played: 0 Andrew Leingang, Offensive Line

Games Played: 1

Krew Jackson (Drew Galloway)

Khalid Duke, Edge

Games Played: 3 Ozzie Hoffler, Defensive End

Games Played: 0 Cody Stufflebean, Defensive Line

Games Played: 0 Brayden Wood, Defensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 Damian Ilalio, Defensive Tackle

Games Played: 0 DaVonte Pritchard, Linebacker

Games Played: 0 Gaven Haselhorst, Linebacker

Games Played: 0 Krew Jackson, Edge

Games Played: 1 Darell Jones, Cornerback

Games Played: 0 Omar Daniels, Cornerback

Games Played: 1 Desmond Purnell, Safety

Games Played: 0

Omar Daniels (Colin Settle/KSO)

BURNED THROUGH REDSHIRT (PLAYED MORE THAN FOUR GAMES)