KStateOnline - RELEASE: K-State to Play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has been selected to play in the 21st annual Hall of Fame Classic powered by ShotTracker, which is set for Monday-Tuesday, November 22-23, 2021 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be the third time that K-State has participated in the event.

K-State will be joined in the tournament by an impressive field, including 2021 No. 1 seed Illinois and Elite Eight participant Arkansas as well as American Athletic Conference Tournament runner-up Cincinnati. All four schools in the field rank in the Top 20 for all-time NCAA Tournament appearances – combining for 128 – with each advancing to 31 or more such appearances in their respective histories.

The semifinals will take place on the evening of Monday, November 22 at the T-Mobile Center with the consolation and championship games following on Tuesday, November 23. Specific matchups and game times will be announced later. All four games will air on ESPN networks.

“We are excited about playing in the Hall of Fame Classic again and hopefully playing in front of a purple-packed T-Mobile Center,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “Arkansas and Illinois should be preseason Top 20 teams and Cincinnati always has a quality team, so it will be one of the top preseason tournaments next season.”

The two-day tournament is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction celebration.

This will be the third time that K-State has participated in the event, advancing to the championship game in its previous two appearances before falling to Top 10 foes Duke (2010) and North Carolina (2015). The Wildcats won each of their semifinal matchups against Gonzaga (2010) and Missouri (2015).