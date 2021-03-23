KStateOnline - RELEASE: McGuirl to Return for Extra Season in 2021-22

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State men’s basketball received some good news on Tuesday afternoon (March 23) when senior Mike McGuirl announced that he was utilizing his extra season of eligibility and returning to the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season.

“This was an easy decision for me,” said McGuirl. “The coaches and the Kansas State community have been so great to me and I wanted another year with my brothers on the team.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced in October that they had agreed to grant fall and winter sport student-athletes an additional year to complete their eligibility.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, McGuirl is coming off solid senior season in 2020-21, in which, the Ellington, Connecticut native either led or was tied for the team lead in 12 categories, including points (342), double-digit scoring games (20), field goals made (112) and attempted (315), 3-point field goals made (60) and attempted (190), free throws made (58) and attempted (76), assists (103), steals (30) and minutes (34.3). He was second in scoring (11.8 ppg.) to freshman teammate Nijel Pack.

“We are excited to have Mike back for his extra year,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “I have said many times how bad I felt that he didn’t get a freshman season since we had to pull his redshirt late in the year due to some injuries. I told him, ‘God has a path for you, and now you have an opportunity to get your freshman year back’.

Obviously, he had a memorable experience in the NCAA Tournament with his great game against Creighton, helping us advance to the Elite Eight.

“Mike showed so much commitment and sacrifice this year. Despite everything going on, he didn’t miss one practice or game. I’m happy that he has the opportunity to build on the progress that he made this season and hopefully continue how he finished the year (double-figure scoring in 5 of the last 6 games). He has the chance to become one of the elite guards in the Big 12 next season.”