KStateOnline - RELEASE: Three Wildcats Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

RELEASE: Three Wildcats Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Three Kansas State men’s basketball players were selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, including two on the First Team, as the league office announced its 58-member all-academic teams on Tuesday (March 23).
Sophomores Kaosi Ezeagu and Joe Petrakis were named to the league’s 42-member first team, which consists of those student-athletes who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA. Fellow sophomore DaJuan Gordon was selected to the 16-member second team, which honors those with a GPA of 3.0 to 3.19.
It is the first career academic honors for all three student-athletes.
In head coach Bruce Weber’s tenure at K-State, he has now seen 19 student-athletes earn Academic All-Big 12 honors a total of 26 times. The individual honors continue another solid academic year for the Wildcats, as Ezeagu and Petrakis were among eight players named to the Fall 2020 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services and the media relations offices, the academic all-league men’s basketball team consisted of 19 first team members combined with 13 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of his team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
