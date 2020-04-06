David Sloan enters transfer portal
According to a Tweet from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Kansas State's David Sloan has entered the transfer portal:
Source tells @TheAthleticCBB that Kansas State guard David Sloan is in the transfer portal. Started eight games for KSU. Averaged five points and two assists. Previously a high-level JUCO prospect.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 6, 2020
Members of K-StateOnline were told EARLY LAST EVENING to expect Sloan's departure.
Sloan's scholarship was filled with the commitment of junior college point guard Rudi Williams:
