According to a Tweet from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Kansas State's David Sloan has entered the transfer portal:

Source tells @TheAthleticCBB that Kansas State guard David Sloan is in the transfer portal. Started eight games for KSU. Averaged five points and two assists. Previously a high-level JUCO prospect. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 6, 2020

Members of K-StateOnline were told EARLY LAST EVENING to expect Sloan's departure. Sloan's scholarship was filled with the commitment of junior college point guard Rudi Williams:



