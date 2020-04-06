News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 15:11:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

David Sloan enters transfer portal

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

According to a Tweet from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Kansas State's David Sloan has entered the transfer portal:

Members of K-StateOnline were told EARLY LAST EVENING to expect Sloan's departure.

Sloan's scholarship was filled with the commitment of junior college point guard Rudi Williams:


Members of K-StateOnline were told EARLY LAST EVENING to expect Sloan's departure.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}