According to a Tweet from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Kansas State's David Sloan has entered the transfer portal:

Source tells @TheAthleticCBB that Kansas State guard David Sloan is in the transfer portal. Started eight games for KSU. Averaged five points and two assists. Previously a high-level JUCO prospect.

Members of K-StateOnline were told EARLY LAST EVENING to expect Sloan's departure from the Wildcat program.

Sloan joins Cartier Diarra, James Love and Nigel Shadd as Wildcats to transfer out of Bruce Weber's program this off-season prior to completing their eligibility.

Sloan's scholarship has been filled with the commitment of junior college point guard Rudi Williams.

Kansas State, once again, has a single scholarship open. We expect the main current targets to be Donovan Williams and Andersson Garcia.

Williams, a four-star rated, Rivals150 member told KSO's Grant Flanders last Sunday night he would announce his decision next Monday, Apr. 13. Williams has since announced a final three of K-State, Oklahoma State and Texas.