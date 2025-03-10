Report: Jeff Mittie a target for Missouri head coaching job

Jeff Mittie (Photo by William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State head women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie is a target for the open Missouri head coaching job, according to multiple reports. SBNation's Mitchell Northam was among those with the news, calling Mittie the "top target" of Missouri's search. While EMAW Online can confirm Missouri's interest in Mittie, we have not been able to confirm any interest from Mittie or any conversations between the two sides.

Advertisement

Currently in his 11th season with the Wildcats, Mittie is one of the winningest coaches in NCAA Division 1, ranking in the top 20 in wins among active coaches. Mittie has won 216 games with K-State, including 26 wins in the last two seasons. Under Mittie, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament five times but have never advanced past the second round. This season, the Wildcats are 26-7 (13-5 Big 12) despite missing star center Ayoka Lee for most of the season's second half. Although their Big 12 Tournament campaign ended in the quarterfinals, K-State is projected to be a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After last season, Athletic Director Gene Taylor extended Jeff Mittie through the 2028-29 season with automatic extensions for NCAA Tournament appearances. The contract also came with a pay increase, as Mittie will earn a $925,000 base salary in 2028-29.

On Feb. 26, Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton announced that she would leave the program after this season. Pingeton's departure opened the coaching carousel for Missouri for the first time in 15 seasons. Last week, Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch met with the media about the coaching search. During that press conference, Veatch discussed the importance of hiring a coach with Midwest ties and experience.

Veatch's name is important in this coaching search as he has previous ties with K-State and Mittie. A former student-athlete and graduate from K-State, Veatch served in the university's athletic department from 2010-2017. In 2014, K-State hired Mittie as their women's basketball coach. Mittie is also from Missouri and grew up near Kansas City. He graduated from Missouri Western in 1989.

Following Pingeton's decision to step down, the Missouri job during one of Mittie's coach's radio shows. However, Mittie shut down the rumors, mentioning that his family is happy in Manhattan. Grand Canyon's Molly Miller, a native of Springfield, Miss., is also viewed as a potential candidate for the job.