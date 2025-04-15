K-State lands Stanford sharpshooter Tess Heal in transfer portal

Kansas State added Stanford guard Tess Heal from the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, according to reports. Talia Goodman was the first to report the news.

Heal spent one season with Stanford, transferring to the program after two seasons with Santa Clara. She played in 30 games for the Cardinal, starting eight and averaging 21.5 minutes.

While she averaged only 8.5 points per game, she was one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, hitting 49.3 percent from beyond the arc. Heal also averaged 2.0 rebounds per contest.

In a win against Wake Forest in January, Heal scored a season-high 24 points, making six of her eight three-point attempts. A month later, she scored 23 points against Boston College.