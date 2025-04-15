K-State lands Stanford sharpshooter Tess Heal in transfer portal

in other news
Kansas State added Stanford guard Tess Heal from the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, according to reports. Talia Goodman was the first to report the news.
Heal spent one season with Stanford, transferring to the program after two seasons with Santa Clara. She played in 30 games for the Cardinal, starting eight and averaging 21.5 minutes.
While she averaged only 8.5 points per game, she was one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, hitting 49.3 percent from beyond the arc. Heal also averaged 2.0 rebounds per contest.
In a win against Wake Forest in January, Heal scored a season-high 24 points, making six of her eight three-point attempts. A month later, she scored 23 points against Boston College.
Before her time with Stanford, Heal was a two-time All-WCC first-team honoree with Santa Clara, emerging as one of the top mid-major scorers in the country, averaging 18.6 points on 47.2 percent shooting across two seasons.
In 2023-24, her sophomore season with Santa Clara, Heal averaged a career-best 19.5 points on 46.2 shooting. The 5-foot-11 guard also grabbed 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
Her three-point shooting remained high, too. As a sophomore, Heal converted 35.3 percent of her 85 three-point attempts, which would have ranked No. 31 in the nation had she attempted enough shots.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Heal has also spent time with the country's national team. In July 2023, Heal averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The year before, she helped Australia to a gold-medal finish at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship.
Heal projects to play a significant role in K-State's plans next season as the Wildcats prepare for the closest thing to a roster overhaul. Three players from last season's roster will return next season, while center Kennedy Taylor could return if the NCAA approves her waiver.
Point guard Taryn Sides is the only guard from last season's roster to confirm her return. However, the Wildcats will add multiple highly-ranked freshmen, including McDonald's All-American Jordan Speiser. Texas-based guard Aniya Foy may also see playing time in her first season.
Heal will have one season of eligibility remaining.
