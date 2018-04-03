Sallah came to K-State prior to the start of the 2017-18 season as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility, but the big failed to see the floor at any point down the stretch for K-State.

Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits on Twitter) was the first to report that forward Mawdo Sallah is leaving the Kansas State program with one year of eligibility remaining.





The 6-foot-9, 236-pound post averaged 1.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in his lone season in Manhattan. He saw a total of two minutes, but on the final seconds of games, in the Wildcats' final 16 games of the season.

Sallah's best effort came in the second game of the regular season, when he scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 20 minutes against UMKC.

Bruce Weber's Wildcats were technically a scholarship over the allowed allotment heading into next season with the signing of Shaun Williams; this now has K-State back at the allowed number.

There may well be more moves to come for the program.

The Wildcats have an offer out and are believed to be leading for junior college big man Austin Trice, who is visiting Manhattan this week.

K-State has also been mentioned heavily in relation to transfers Mark Smith and Matthew Moyer.

Stay logged in to KSO for continuing coverage of movement on the K-State roster.