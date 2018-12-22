Football Scoop is reporting Van Malone will join Chris Klieman's first staff at Kansas State.

Many K-State fans have clamored for an assistant with Texas recruiting ties to be added, a bill Malone certainly fits.

Malone is a Houston native and played for the Texas Longhorns from 1990-1993 before moving on to an NFL career with the Detroit Lions as a defensive back. He coached in Texas high schools from 1999 to 2003 before joining the staff at North Dakota State for one season.

Since then Malone has coached at North Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa and Oklahoma State before spending two years as the defensive coordinator at SMU.

Malone's responsibilities have always been tied to defensive backs while also spending time as Tulsa's recruiting coordinator. His exact role at K-State is not yet known.