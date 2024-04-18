Villanova guard Brendan Hausen will take a visit to Kansas State this weekend, according to a report from 24/7 High School Sports and League Ready. A legitimate sharpshooter, Hausen emerged as one of the best three-point shooters in the country while at Villanova. This season, Hausen shot 38.1% on 160 attempts. The year prior, he shot 42.9% on 63 attempts.

Hausen's season-high came against new Division 1 program Le Moyne early in the season, scoring 18 points on only three-pointers. Later in the season, he hit three three-pointers against Marquette in just 19 minutes.

Hausen will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school, and projects as a high-level shooter at any level. Hausen's shooting would solve a major problem with K-State's offense from this season. Despite attempting 23.2 three-pointers a game, the Wildcats shot just 31.8% from deep. Most of their issues came off the bench, where RJ Jones was their best shooter, and he shot just 29.8%.