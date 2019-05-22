Zuber enters transfer portal
First reported by Cole Cubelic, an analyst for the SEC Network on Twitter, Kansas State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber has entered the NCAA transfer portal in advance of his senior year with the Wildcats.
KSO has also been able to confirm Zuber's entrance into the portal.
Kansas State WR Isaiah— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 22, 2019
Zuber has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Less than 24 hours before Cubelic reported the news, Zuber had sent out these two Tweets. There's no confirmation the Tweets are related to Zuber's decision to enter the portal, but the timing makes them potentially relevant:
I see better days coming 🙌🏽 in words of my brotha @D7_Reed #induetime— Zuber (@Zuber_7More) May 22, 2019
✌🏽— Zuber (@Zuber_7More) May 20, 2019
Zuber missed spring practices while rehabbing injury, and fellow wide receiver Hunter Rison is suspended indefinitely, leaving the top wide receivers projected to be Dalton Schoen, Malik Knowles and Wykeen Gill.
