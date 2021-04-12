In the below video being shared by KSO and Rivals, a few Kansas State targets take some reps on the defensive line.

The first of which is Chase Kennedy, who is an edge player from Episcopal High in Dallas and was just offered by the Wildcats. The first few clips are reps of him going up against one of the best offensive linemen in America in LSU commit Will Campbell.

At the 2:17 mark, interior lineman target Chris McClellan (a long shot) takes a few reps as well, and he was highlighted as one of the top performers at the entire camp.

We see the first clips of defensive end target Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode at the 4:20 mark in the video. He has an official visit lined up for K-State in the month of June and has included them in his top five. He takes a few more reps at the 5:50 mark.