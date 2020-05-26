KStateOnline - Rivals Crossover Series: No. 1s in 2007, Michael Beasley vs. Jimmy Clausen

Basketball: Michael Beasley

Bossi’s take: A member of one of the best high school classes that Rivals.com has ever covered, Beasley was No. 1 of a group that included others like Derrick Rose, James Harden and Blake Griffin. Beasley had one incredible season at Kansas State when he was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a first team All-American averaging 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game before being selected No. 2 by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft. As a pro, Beasley has averaged 12.4 points per game.

*****

Football: Jimmy Clausen

Farrell’s take: Clausen was very hyped coming out of high school and was labeled as the LeBron James of high school football by one famous quarterback guru. Clausen's career at Notre Dame was a solid one despite a poor offensive line and often having to run for his life. He was a second-round pick and carved out a short but solid NFL career, mostly as a backup.

*****

And the winner is ...