Rivals150 member Kasbuke watches Kansas State win Big 12
Kansas State had a full house in Bramlage Coliseum last night, and I don't just mean the sellout crowd packed into the building to witness the Wildcats claim the second Big 12 Conference Championsh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news