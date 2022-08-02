RJ Lester shares why he picked Kansas State

"They're great down-to-earth guys," he explained. "Spending times with the coaches and the guys really was the highlight of the visit."

Lester was able to begin familiarizing himself with additional cornerback commits Kanijal Thomas and Donovan McIntosh at the event and the three bonded, immediately.

''The visit was great," Lester said. "I loved meeting my fellow recruits."

K-State was the first school to extend him a scholarship as well. The trip led to his commitment, though we were told he had been silently pledged to Van Malone and company for a few weeks even before that.

A surprise visitor for the Kansas State team barbecue on July 27 was Arkansas corner RJ Lester . It slipped through the cracks for some, but he was offered by the Wildcats on May 17 and was a prime target for Chris Klieman and company.

After being in Manhattan for a second time in a span of about a month, he and his future position coach have also developed a stronger connection. Malone is one of the big winners of the 2023 class thus far after adding a bonafide trio.

Having them all in place before August is just a bonus.

"Our relationship is great," Lester pointed out. "I can talk to him whenever I have a question or need advice about football."

"[Malone and I] talk often almost every other day," he added.

Though some have wondered whether any of the three will end up at a different spot, no conversations of that kind have taken place. McIntosh is a pure cornerback after watching him.

Thomas worked out at cornerback during the June camp where he was offered by Klieman and committed on the spot.

For Lester, the dialogue with the assistant head coach has also only been guided towards one role in the Kansas State defensive scheme.

"He sees me as being the physical corner I am and making plays in the run and pass," Lester noted.

But why did he pick the Wildcats?

"They made me feel wanted by keeping in contact with me," Lester admitted. "And even after my commitment, they wanted to bring my family in so they could make sure that I for sure want to be there."