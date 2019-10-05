News More News
Running Diary: Baylor at K-State

Kansas State will wear a white helmet and white pants today against Baylor.
Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

7:56 a.m.: It's Running Diary time once again, this time for Kansas State's Big 12 home opener against Baylor.

You can hear me talk K-State and Baylor on 1490 KTOP at 10:03 a.m., with a link to listen live HERE. Then, I'll join John Kurtz and Cole Manbeck once again for Powercat Gameday, which you can listen HERE starting today at 10:30 a.m..

Last, but certainly not least, KSO is also hosting a tailgate this morning starting at 10:30 a.m. at parking spot 1682 in the west lot. We'd love to see you there!

Read our in-depth preview of today's game HERE, and check out the preview edition of The KSO Show below.

8:07 a.m.: Happy to spend time with Trey Lyle each week talking K-State football; you can check out our discussion of today's game by clicking the Tweet below:

9:19 a.m.: Get some key, exclusive injury updates from Derek Young in his Final Walk Through on The Foundation.

