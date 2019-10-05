7:56 a.m.: It's Running Diary time once again, this time for Kansas State's Big 12 home opener against Baylor. You can hear me talk K-State and Baylor on 1490 KTOP at 10:03 a.m., with a link to listen live HERE. Then, I'll join John Kurtz and Cole Manbeck once again for Powercat Gameday, which you can listen HERE starting today at 10:30 a.m.. Last, but certainly not least, KSO is also hosting a tailgate this morning starting at 10:30 a.m. at parking spot 1682 in the west lot. We'd love to see you there! Read our in-depth preview of today's game HERE, and check out the preview edition of The KSO Show below.

We've made it to the press box for Kansas State and Baylor. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

1:03 p.m.: Derek and Grant are on the field sending me updates to share in here. Both Cody Fletcher and Malik Knowles are warming up in uniform.

Malik Knowles is warming up for K-State prior to today's game against Baylor. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

1:14 p.m.: As Derek first reported this morning, do not expect Jordon Brown to be available today, likely pushing more of the workload to James Gilbert, Harry Trotter and possibly the likes of Tyler Burns and Joe Ervin, as well.

1:40 p.m.: There will be loads of recruits at this game, but the first one spotted so far was Cody Stufflebean, the tight end commitment out of McPherson.

1:55 p.m.: As DY had reported earlier this morning, Brown is indeed out for this game and not dressed.

2:02 p.m.: Entire game is slated to show on ESPN2 today despite some other games shifting around. Kickoff is now set for 2:40 p.m.

Malik Knowles looks like he'll try and play today against Baylor. (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

2:06 p.m.: DY has spotted 2020 prospect in attendance, yet-to-be-offered (by K-State, at least) offensive lineman Brian Burns.



2:29 p.m.: Check out a number of pregame shots from Grant Flanders:

2:44 p.m.: Let's get this kicked off! Baylor is going to take it first, with Nick McClellan kicking off for the first time, we believe, this season. Brock Monty made a very nice tackle on the return, preventing what would have been a monster kick return. Nice play. Trestan Ebner gets six yards on the ground on the opening snap. Wayne Jones makes a nice play on second down to force third-and-three, and K-State gets off the field with a drop on third down. Three and out. And thaaaaaat is not a good Baylor punt. K-State is going to start at the Bears' 47-yard line.

2:46 p.m.: K-State, surprisingly, comes out throwing. Play one is incomplete from Skylar Thompson to Malik Knowles, and the second is a five-yard-completion. Make that three straight passes, all to Knowles, and he drops a first-down opportunity to give it right back to Baylor. Dueling drops to end both teams' first drives. Field position is in K-State's advantage, though, as Baylor starts back at its own 6-yard-line.

Malik Knowles was an early focus of the K-State offense, with three targets on the first three snaps. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

2:53 p.m.: First first down of the game comes from Brewer to Mims on a 13-yard completion off play action. Reggie Walker did a nice job of staying home two plays later to force another third, this time five yards to go from the 24. K-State rushes three and drops eight, and Brewer eventually finds Ebner for 23 yards and another first down. Mims makes another first-down catch with an eight-yard gain, and Baylor is to K-State's side of midfield facing third-and-two. Brewer misses an open receiver, badly, and Baylor will punt on fourth-and-two from K-State's 45. K-State will take over at its own 13-yard-line. Nice job by the defense, so far, of getting off the field.

2:59 p.m.: James Gilbert rips off eight yards on first down, but then gets blown up behind the line for a three-yard loss on second down. Thompson tries Knowles for his fourth straight target on K-State's four pass plays, and it comes up incomplete. K-State is punting, again, and Baylor will start near midfield at its own 46.

3:03 p.m.: K-State's defense quickly gets Baylor into a third-and-six, and A.J. Parker does a nice job on Mims to break up the third-down throw. The wind continues to wreak havoc on Baylor's punting attempts, as they get just a 23-yard punt to K-State's 27-yard line.

3:13 p.m.: First non-Knowles target goes to Nick Lenners, who picks up nine yards. Thompson slings it out to Dalton Schoen, a little bit high, but Schoen goes up and gets it for six yards and a first down. Harry Trotter follows it up with a three-yard rush. Gilbert fumbles for the second straight week early, but he gets back on it and picks up three more yards. Thompson tries Joshua Youngblood on third down, and he's interfered with for a key first down. Knowles is heading to the locker room. Schoen gets 15 more yards for K-State's biggest play of the day, moving K-State inside Baylor's 30-yard line. Gilbert follows it up with 15 more physical yards on the ground. Thompson finds Youngblood for five more yards. Youngblood then carries for a loss of three yards, bringing up a very key third-and-eight from Baylor's 18. Thompson can't find anybody on third down, and Blake Lynch is on to attempt a 31-yard field goal, which he knocks in. K-State 3, Baylor 0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter

Blake Lynch knocked in a 31-yard field goal for the first point of the day. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

3:18 p.m.: Baylor starts on the 25 after a touch back, and a second down option run gives the Bears a first down. A personal foul on Elijah Sullivan moves Baylor further, however, and now a big completion to Mims puts Baylor in K-State's red zone. We'll have a big third-and-nine when the second quarter begins.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Kansas State 3, Baylor 0

3:22 p.m: K-State stops Baylor well short of the first down on a swing pass, forcing a 35-yard field goal try, which is good. K-State 3, Baylor 3 with 14:27 left in the second quarter

3:35 p.m.: Youngblood ignores his entire team telling him to take a knee on the kickoff, but he still gets out to the 21-yard line. Gilbert gets the ball on the ground on the drive's opening snap and gets five yards. Trotter can't get anything on second down, and we've got another third-and-five. Thompson hits Schoen for another first down, a six-yard completion. Two straight carries by Trotter get just three yards, but Thompson finds Schoen for another key third-down while waiting patiently in the pocket. Two more runs get nothing, and Thompson faces another third-and-long with nine yards to go just short of midfield. K-State's offensive line is struggling a bit, and Thompson is overwhelmed for a sack. Devin Anctil hits a perfect punt, though, pinning Baylor way back at its own 2-yard-line. Man, what an effort by Anctil there.

Matt Rhule and Chris Klieman's offenses struggled early on. (Associated Press)

3:42 p.m.: Wyatt Hubert gets within an eyelash of a sack/safety, but Brewer fires it out for a first down. For what it's worth, the Bears' receiver was a full yard short of the first down there. It doesn't really matter, though, as Baylor rips off a 33-yard run for another first down out beyond K-State's 40. Another big play came when Brewer found a WIDE OPEN receiver against K-State's zone for a 27-yard gain, and then they may have gone back to the exact same play for a 29-yard gain and a touchdown. Not ideal for a team to drive 99 yards (after a penalty before the first snapped back them up) in six plays after you get a great play from your punter. Baylor 10, K-State 3 with 6:38 left in the second quarter

K-State's defense did allow a few big plays to give up a 99-yard touchdown drive for Baylor. (USA Today)

3:49 p.m.: True frosh Joe Ervin gets a shot at tailback and gets seven yards on his first carry. Thompson is sacked, again, and now true frosh Chris Herron sees the field at wide receiver, and he drops a well-thrown ball that would have been a first down out past the 40. Herron did have to fully extend his arms and leave his feet to make a play on the ball, to be fair, and it would have been a difficult catch for your first meaningful rep at wide receiver. K-State punts again. Defense, to its credit, heads right onto the field and forces a three-and-out to get it back in the offense's hands.

3:58 p.m.: GREAT catch by Schoen to go up, beat a defender and get his feet down for a 27-yard gain to Baylor's 41-yard-line on the first play of the ensuing drive. Thompson is unable to find Youngblood deep, but does come back and get Landry Weber for a six-yard gain. I like K-State's play call on third down, but Thompson cannot make the one man miss he needs to for a first-down run, and he's actually going to lose two yards. K-State punts on fourth-and-six from Baylor's 37-yard-line, and it's handled PERFECTLY by Ross Elder to put it down at the 2-yard-line. Nevermind, they're going to say there was illegal touching and we get to see a re-kick. Now Baylor will take over at the 21, and K-State ends up gaining just 16 yards of field position on the punt, all things told. Baylor will run the clock out and go to halftime with a touchdown lead.

HALFTIME: Baylor 10, Kansas State 3

Halftime Thoughts: Well, let's look at this two different ways. Glass half full side says K-State is probably fortunate to be down just 10-3, as it feels like Baylor has had a ton of opportunities on K-State's side of the field and has come away with just 10 points. The Wildcats will get the ball first out of halftime, and they've moved it a bit each of their last two drives. On the flip side, it's going to be hard for K-State to score. I wouldn't expect Knowles to return, and - while Dalton Schoen has done a fantastic job - the passing game is going to continue to be a challenge for the Wildcat offense. I think K-State has a shot here, for sure, but I'm not sure the Wildcats win this game without something unique going their way. I'm talking a tipped pass for an interception, a ball snapped over a punter's head, etc. If something of that manner doesn't happen for K-State it could be tough, as Baylor has felt like the better team so far.

Devin Anctil has played well for K-State thus far. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

4:24 p.m.: K-State starts at the 35, and Thompson throws it behind a wide-open Lenners on a nice play call, and Lenners puts it on the ground. Gilbert takes a hand-off on second down and gains nine, fumbles again, and recovers again. Ervin is absolutely blown up in the backfield, and it's three-and-out for the offense. Another very nice punt by Anctil, at least, and Baylor is back at its own 9-yard-line. Baylor hits Mims on Parker, again, as Baylor seems to be noticing Parker struggles to look back for the ball and you can make plays against him even when he's in good coverage. Mims picks up another 25 yards but is dinged up on the play.

4:29 p.m.: Baylor gets another first down on a 14-yard pass play from Brewer. Hubert, Jones and Parker did a nice job staying at home on a reverse on the next play, limiting what looked potentially scary to a two-yard gain. Brewer hits Tyquan Thornton for another big play - he's really hurting K-State - before another first down pass to Chris Platt. John Lovett makes a number of defenders miss after taking a handoff on the next play, and he walks in for another touchdown to make it a two-possession game. K-State is going to have to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Bluntly, you can't be punting the ball on fourth-and-6 inside Baylor's 40 while you're also giving up two 90-plus yard touchdown drives. At this point, however, you'd imagine it's a lesson learned after getting burned making the same type of decision in each of the last two weeks. Big 12 offenses are too good to shoot for 13-10 type wins, which is how the game is being played right now for K-State. Baylor 17, K-State 3 with 11:27 left in the third quarter

Charlie Brewer is starting to pick apart the Kansas State defense. (Associated Press)

4:38 p.m.: Youngblood grabs a first down on a reception to open the drive, but then Gilbert is knocked back for a two-yard loss. K-State's offensive line is getting beat right now. As soon as I type that, they blow open a MASSIVE hole for Gilbert, who gets the biggest offensive play of the day with a 29-yard gain. Hopefully a huge momentum builder for this offense. Gilbert gets three more, but a false start puts K-State back behind the chains at second-and-12. Thompson keeps on a scramble for four yards and huge brings on a third-and-eight for K-State. Thompson cannot out-run Baylor's defenders, period, and he's hit and fumbles. Baylor recovers, and K-State's drive ends.

4:42 p.m.: Credit to K-State's defense. Each time the Wildcats have given up 90-plus yard drives, they've responded with three-and-outs. This game isn't over, by any stretch, but with just over six minutes left in the third quarter you're going to start running out of possessions down two scores. I think the Wildcats need points, and most likely a touchdown, on this drive to have a reasonable shot at winning this game in the fourth quarter.

4:51 p.m.: Ervin blasts forward for 12 yards against a six-man box for a first down out to the 40-yard-line. Nice, safe completion from Thompson to Phillip Brooks for another 15 yards and a first down. Gilbert now picks up three on first down. Offensive rhythm significantly better these last two drives, but, of course, it has to produce points. Gilbert picks up four more, and its third-and-three from the 38-yard-line. Brooks gets open, again, and picks up the first down. Lots of true frosh on the field right now, with Ervin and Herron getting consistent reps on this drive. Ervin grabs another four yards. Thompson is going to face another third-and-medium after a short loss, this time at Baylor's 28. Gilbert does a fantastic job picking up a third-down blitzer, and Thompson finds Brooks for another first down at Baylor's 17. We've got, you guessed it, another third-and-long here with third-and-nine for the offense. They throw well short of the marker to Gilbert, which makes me think this is four-down territory. Nope.

They will send Lynch on for the field goal, which I do not agree with in the slightest. Hope I get proven wrong. He makes it on fourth and five from 30 yards out, and K-State is still down by two scores in a game where it hasn't scored a touchdown in three quarters of action. Baylor 17, K-State 6 with 0:21 left in the third quarter

Skylar Thompson and the K-State offense has not found the end zone through three quarters. (Associated Press)

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Baylor 17, K-State 6

4:59 p.m.: Baylor has a third-and-five to open the fourth quarter. Brewer makes two men miss and avoids a pair of sacks, but he's eventually called for intentional grounding. Baylor gets its best punt of the day off, unfortunately, and K-State will start at its 40.

5:05 p.m.: Gilbert has a nice seven-yard rush to open the drive. Thompson, though, has no time to throw against just a three-man rush and is immediately sacked to make it third-and-nine. Thompson keeps on a good call on third down, a QB draw against a retreating Baylor defense, and he picks up the first down. Thompson, though, throws an interception on the next play. Baylor returns it for a touchdown, but fortunately the Bears were flagged for a block in the back to take away what would have been a game-ending score. That one is on Thompson. He stared at his receiver the entire way, with a LB reading his eyes and staying home from the snap until he tipped Thompson's pass into the hands of a waiting defender.

5:09 p.m.: Baylor scores again, but - for the second time in three minutes - has the touchdown wiped away, this one thanks to offensive pass interference on Mims against Parker. So, instead of 24-6 it's now second-and-22 way back outside the 40. An incomplete pass now makes it third and a mile for the Bears from the 42, and Brewer is dinged for Baylor. Reserve Gerry Bohanon replaces Brewer, and, well, that's inexcusable - as R.J. Sneed breaks a whole heck of a lot of tackles to pick up the third-and-22, on the first snap for a reserve quarterback, with a 38-yard gain. Bohanon dashes in from four yards out the next play, and this Baylor touchdown will stand. Baylor, to it's credit, was aggressive on third-and-long when it would have been easy to just run it and kick the ball away with a reserve quarterback and an 11-point lead.

Baylor 24, K-State 6 with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter

Harry Trotter and the K-State offense will desperately search for success late against Baylor. (Associated Press)

5:33 p.m.: Nice kickoff return from Youngblood gets K-State out to the 32-yard line. Gilbert gets nine yards on first down; he's ran hard today. Thompson flips it out to Lenners for a first down and 11 yards to Baylor's side of midfield. Samuel Wheeler hauls in a nice throw for another first down, and that's probably targeting on Baylor. They reviewed it and called it, correctly, and it's 15 yards and an ejection. Good call there, defender absolutely lowered his head and led with his helmet. Bubble screen out to Brooks gets another first down, thanks in part to a nice block from Schoen. Thompson carries down to the two, and Gilbert carries again for no gain. Zero urgency shown by the offense between snaps, here, for whatever that's worth. Thompson cannot get the edge against this Baylor defense, and he loses three yards to make it fourth-and-five. This is first guessing, not second guessing, but this is where taking three points makes sense. You're down three scores, and a field goal makes this a two-score game. You have to score two more touchdowns and a field goal, at least, to win this game. I don't understand kicking when it doesn't make you a possession closer, but then avoiding kicking when it would get you down one less possession. It's probably not going to matter, and there are smarter people than me making these decisions, but I don't understand this one. Thompson, to his credit, makes the debate meaningless. He threads in a nice ball to Schoen, who catches it for a touchdown. I do 100 percent agree with the decision to go for two here, regardless of whether or not K-State gets it. They run Thompson wide, which has yet to work today, and he's stopped short. Baylor 24, K-State 12 with 6:24 left to play

FINAL SCORE: Baylor 31, Kansas State 12

POST GAME NOTES

An awful display of tackling... — Chris Klieman

I don't have anything (updates) on Malik (Knowles), and Jordon (Brown) is probably going to be a few weeks. — Chris Klieman

We're going to get it turned. We're 3-2 going into the bye week, probably not the best time for a bye week, but we're going to get it turned. — Chris Klieman

...I'm not questioning the play calling; don't start with Mess (for clarity, this was stream of thinking, play calling wasn't challenged). — Chris Klieman

We got Josh involved. We got Joe Ervin involved. We got Chris (Herron) involved. We're looking for more play makers... — Chris Klieman