Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 12:11:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Running Diary: Big 12 Championship (Day Three)

Uspxolhjphumwmoy6vra
USA Today
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

8:32 a.m.: It's day three of the Running Diary in Kansas City, with the No. 1 seed Kansas State set to take on No. 5 Iowa State this evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Big 12 Championship semifinal.We had...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}