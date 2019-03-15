Running Diary: Big 12 Championship (Day Three)
8:32 a.m.: It's day three of the Running Diary in Kansas City, with the No. 1 seed Kansas State set to take on No. 5 Iowa State this evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Big 12 Championship semifinal.We had...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news