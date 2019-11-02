LAWRENCE - It's time for another Running Diary, this one for the Sunflower Showdown between No. 22 Kansas State and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Pregame warm-ups are underway in Lawrence. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

1:18 p.m.: Derek Young has been sent up to the press box for warm ups instead of the sideline, but he was still able to provide me with some early updates. He saw true freshman Khalid Duke, Cooper Beebe, Tyrone Lewis and Jaren Lewis, as well as redshirt-eligible kicker Ty Zenter. He also spotted Jordon Brown early in warm-ups. We'll be keeping an eye on K-State's running backs as pregame continues. You can also read through DY's Final Walk Through HERE, which is full of late-breaking pregame updates.

1:28 p.m.: Was fortunate enough to do a couple of radio spots yesterday and today throughout the state to preview today's game. I'll share those, as well as the Sunflower Showdown preview edition of The KSO Show, below:

1:34 p.m.: Running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown are both dressed and look ready to go, as reported earlier this morning by DY in the walk through linked above.

1:49 p.m.: No real surprises through pregame warm-ups, at least from a surprise injury perspective. And, that's a good thing. Both Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks, who have been limited due to injury, are fully dressed and warming up. True freshman Keenan Garber did travel at wide receiver, for the first time this season.

Kansas State and Kansas continue their warm-ups with roughly 30 minutes left until kickoff. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

1:56 p.m.: Les Miles and Chris Klieman are having a lengthy conversation on the 45-yard-line, K-State's side of midfield, during warm-ups. Almost certainly the longest those two have spoken. They just wrapped it up and moved back to their own teams, as I type this.

2:07 p.m.: For what it's worth, Harry Trotter has been warming up with the ones, ahead of Gilbert and Brown, in warm ups. Certainly worth monitoring as we get into this game. Brown was actually the second, ahead of Gilbert.

2:15 p.m.: Interesting, they're using the PA system to try and urge fans to enter the stadium. There are still quite a few fans waiting outside to enter, and we're maybe 35 percent full, right now, as we near kickoff.

Lots of peeps waiting to get in. pic.twitter.com/BRSUVMQEKy — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) November 2, 2019

2:29 p.m.: About to kickoff, and there are still a ton of fans who have not gotten into this stadium. Here's a pregame photo gallery from Grant Flanders, with many more shots to be added throughout the game:

2:40 p.m.: Kansas will have it first after a touchback at the 25, and we'll see an early third-and-medium, make it six yards, for the Jayhawk offense. Duke enters the game, officially, making in the third appearance of his true freshman year. KU runs the route short of the sticks. The completion is made, but Walter Neil makes the tackle a full yard short and forces a punt. Very, very nice series for the K-State defense to open things up. Joshua Youngblood makes a nice punt return, but there is a block in the back called on Brock Monty that takes it from K-State starting near midfield to way back at the Wildcat 12-yard line.

Harry Trotter got the start at running back today for K-State. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

2:51 p.m.: The warm-ups were a good indicator, as Trotter does start at tailback. Jax Dineen starts at fullback. Trotter burts forward on first down for five yards. Another run by Trotter gets a nice push from the line and four yards, now it's third-and-one for the Cats. Trotter makes a nice cut in the backfield to avoid a tackle for less, then he gains seven in the first down. Very nice effort on his part. Good call there on a pass interference, as a KU defender held on to Knowles for far too long in that route. K-State is out near midfield, and Skylar Thompson carries for the first time for three yards to K-State's own 46-yard-line. Thompson then hits Nick Lenners for nine more yards and a first down on his first official pass attempt after the earlier penalty. Joe Ervin was the second back to enter the game, not Gilbert or Brown. Trotter has replaced him again, though, and he grabs another eight yards and will create a third-and-two at KU's 37. Thompson keeps on a speed option and explodes for 34 yards all the way to the 3. Trotter blasts forward on the next carry for two more yards, a very physical run. Absolutely dominant opening drive. Ten plays and 88 yards. Exactly what K-State wants, especially after a three-and-out. No. 22 Kansas State 7, Kansas 0 w/7:21 left in the first quarter

Skylar Thompson scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown run. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

3:01 p.m.: Trotter was called for a personal foul after Thompson's touchdown, forcing K-State to kick off 15 yards closer to its own end zone, and Kansas will start this time from the 38-yard-line. First big play for KU comes on a pass from Carter Stanley to Andrew Parchment, who gains 23 yards and is all the way to K-State's 34, then Pooka Williams burts forward for 10 yards and another first down on the following play. The Wildcats do have KU facing a third-and-eight at the 17-yard-line, and this is where you need to force a field goal try. VERY nice pressure from Drew Wiley there, wow, to force a bad throw from Stanley. He's been a factor. The field goal is good, but that's a big play from Wiley and a good finish by the K-State defense. No. 22 K-State 7, Kansas 3 w/4:50 left in the first quarter

3:12 p.m.: Not a great return for Youngblood, but starting at the 22 is better than the 12, where K-State began its scoring drive a possession ago. Brown has entered the game and gets his first carry, grabbing four yards. Brown carries again, gets four more, and K-State faces a third-and-two early, much like it did on possession one, and Trotter re-enters the game and gets the first down with five more yards. The run game is rolling early for K-State, and that could be the difference in this one unless. Trotter gets seven more, and K-State's backs aren't getting touched until they are a couple of yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Brooks motions into the backfield and get six more and another first down near midfield; the Wildcats are at their own 48. Ervin is in now and gets his first carry for three. The Wildcats will face a challenging third down, with six yards to go, from just beyond midfield. Well, lots happened there. Thompson was blown up in the backfield but somehow avoided the sack. He then found Dalton Schoen for a first down, who broke roughly 17 tackles (or, like, three) and gets K-State a first down all the way to KU's 27 for 21 yards. HUGE play in this game, and deflating for the Kansas defense, no doubt.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: No. 22 Kansas State 7, Kansas 3

3:15 p.m.: Speed option, again, and another big play. This time Thompson pitches to Trotter, who dashes in from nine yards out and has the Wildcats in full control early. No. 22 K-State 14, Kansas 3 w/14:54 left in the second quarter

3:27 p.m.: One play, and it's an interception for Jahron McPherson. And then he got a (well deserved) unsportsmanlike penalty situation for spinning the ball and taunting Kansas. Hey, it is what it is. K-State will start from its 38 after the penalty and turnover. A swing out to Wykeen Gill gets four, then Trotter gets four. For the third straight drive K-State faces a third-and-two on the third play of the drive, and another speed option explodes open for a big gain and a first down. Key holding call on Adam Holtorf, however, forcing K-State into its first true third-and-long of the day at third-and-12. Speaking of disheartening for the KU defense, Thompson pulls it down and picks up the first down on a rush. Wow. The Jayhawks do force third-and-eight two plays later, however, and Thompson is unable to hit Gill for the first failed third-down attempt of the day. Very nice punt (shocking) from Devin Anctil, who pins KU inside its own 10 at the 9-yard-line.

Van Malone's secondary is off to a very strong start in the Sunflower Showdown. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

3:34 p.m.: Williams runs physical for his size, and he fights his way forward for six yards through tacklers on first down. He carries again on second down and gets five more and a key first down on the ground for Kansas. Two more rushes for KU bring up and third-and-two, and a quick toss from Stanley picks up another Kansas first down out to the Jayhawk 31. Elijah Sullivan makes a nice play to run Velton Gardner for just a one-yard gain and hopefully, for K-State, get KU off schedule here just a bit. Stanley is then forced to step up as Denzel Goolsby comes on a safety blitz, and Trey Dishon cleans it up for a huge sack. That made in third-and-14, and Stanley throws incomplete. Big plays from the K-State defense, there, after KU created a bit of momentum.

3:45 p.m.: This drive starts at the 31 for K-State with just more than seven minutes left in the first half, and ideally the Wildcats would bleed this first half clock while adding to their lead. Ervin carries first for five more rushing yards, then Thompson keeps for 18. K-State is at 200 yards now and has only thrown five times. Another key penalty for K-State, though, as a personal foul on Nick Kaltmayer forces K-State back into a first-and-20 from the Wildcat 44. Schoen can't haul in a second-down throw, and it's a third-and-20 for the Wildcats. Thompson keeps, which I kind of like to keep the clock moving, and he does get 10 yards to allow the Wildcats to punt from Kansas' side of the field. Anctil did not hit that one well, at all, only getting 25 yards to set KU up at its own 22.

Kansas State's offense had plenty to be happy about early but slowed in the second quarter. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

3:54 p.m.: This is a big drive for both teams. If the Wildcats go into halftime up 14-3 it will feel like K-State has totally dominated. Any type of score from KU, however - even a field goal - would make this a one-score game going into the locker room, assuming K-State doesn't answer. K-State's defense comes up big, again, with a sack of Stanley on second down. Makes it third-and-13 from the 19, and the KU screen comes up well short of the first down. Now the Wildcats are the ones with a chance to score before the half and change the feel of this contest. Youngblood does a nice job of fielding a bouncing ball to prevent a further KU roll on the punt, and K-State start at the 32. I think you can still run the ball, at least early, in this possession. K-State does run on first down, but it's blown up for no real gain for Trotter. Now, if you want to try and score prior to half, the tempo has to be flipped. A swing out to Trotter looks like a positive play, but Gill is called for holding and will back K-State up further. Penalties have been an issue in the first half for K-State, and Lenners adds to it with a false start. It's now second-and-25 from K-State's own 17 with 1:41 left in the half. Trotter carries (I agree with the call, forcing Kansas to call a timeout) and gets four to make it third-and-21. I run again, here, and hope Anctil can hammer a punt deep into Kansas territory with the Jayhawks having just one timeout left after they certainly call one following this play. K-State does run Trotter again, and Kansas does call timeout.

4:03 p.m.: Not a great punt, again, from Anctil, but he was fortunate to get a nice K-State roll. Still just a 38-yard punt even with the roll. Kansas, again, has a chance to get back in before half, starting from the 38. Well, unless you throw a pick on the first play of the series, as Da'Quan Patton picks off Stanley. HUGE PLAY. K-State has an opportunity, now, to really step on Kansas' throat. The drive starts at KU's 44. Thompson pulls it down and carries for 10 yards and a first down. K-State has all three timeouts and can run whatever it wants for the most part here with a minute left. Brooks then gets nine on a reception and does get out of bounds. Thompson runs again, and this time he does get out of bounds after grabbing the first down. The Wildcats are at the 24 with 36 seconds and two timeouts. Thompson is sacked, and K-State is forced to call a timeout with 25 seconds remaining in the half. A screen to Trotter misses, and on third-and-14, but he hits Knowles to make it an easier field goal try with just four seconds remaining. Blake Lynch tries from 39 yards out on the final play of the half, and it's good. He's been fantastic.

Blake Lynch knocked in a 39-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

HALFTIME SCORE: No. 22 Kansas State 17, Kansas 3

KU erased deficits of 17-0 and 27-14 last week. They'll have to do the same today if they want to come out on top. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) November 2, 2019