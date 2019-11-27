Let's follow tonight's Kansas State vs. Bradley match-up in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Running Diary style, shall we? We'll open up with Nelson's Notes recapping K-State's loss to Bradley, followed by the Running Diary through the contest.

NELSON'S NOTES

I praised K-State’s effort out of the gate against Pittsburgh; however, I can’t do the same tonight. The Wildcats did not bring the appropriate level of energy and passion to the floor. At the first media timeout Bradley was out rebounding K-State 5-1 and went on to hold an 18-12 advantage on the glass at the half. On several occasions, Bradley simply beat K-State down the floor leading to easy baskets for the Braves. The Wildcats compounded the problem by not communicating and having multiple players running out to the same shooter, leaving them susceptible to the next pass. Yes, Bradley did make a few well-guarded threes later in the half, but made open threes early in the game can lead to made guarded threes later due to allowing the team to get into a rhythm. K-State also struggled with Bradley’s high pick and roll action. Part of that was due to Makol Mawien only playing nine minutes in the first half, part of it was due to K-State’s guards not fighting hard enough over the ball screen, and some credit also goes to Bradley for doing a nice job of spacing the floor. When they ran the set towards the strong side of the floor and K-State’s weak side defender sank to help on the roll, it left a Bradley shooter open on the wing. When they ran it to the weak side of the floor, Bradley screened K-State’s help side defender, not allowing him to rotate out to the shooter. I hoped to see a more energized team to start the second half, but that wasn’t the case. After not going after a defensive rebound that a teammate was able to gather, the same player did not sprint to the other end of the court. Shortly thereafter, K-State allowed a guy who had already made four three pointers in the game to dribble the ball up the court and walk into a wide open top of the key three, because no one picked up the basketball. Later in the half out of a timeout, the Wildcats gave up an open three on the wing off of staggered down screens and one pass. K-State was able to get into a decent flow early in the game using a variety of looks including dribble weave action into a high ball screen, dribble hand-offs into high ball screens, and running guys off down screens into hand-offs. The Wildcats got some good looks in rhythm in the flow of the offense. That all changed in the second half, as they only scored five points the first nine-plus minutes. K-State missed a couple of open looks early in the half, but as the scoring drought continued, guys were trying to make individual plays and quit running offense. There were a ton of issues for the Wildcats in this game, but the single biggest issue that cannot happen with this team is being out worked and out toughed. No matter how much this team improves over the course of the season, they will never be a team that can win on talent alone. The toughness and effort and passion must be there, and it was not tonight.

4:45 p.m.: Kansas State and Bradley will tip off here in just over 15 minutes, but - before they do - take one last look at the advanced stats provided earlier today by ksu_FAN.

4:57 p.m.: Looks like K-State will go with the same starting lineup in did on Monday, using freshman Antonio Gordon to replace fellow (injured) freshman Montavious Murphy at the four spot. A huge key tonight (and every night, really) will be getting far, far more time on the floor for Makol Mawien. Yes, K-State lost to Pitt in large part due to the inability to make free throws, but - even with that 3-of-13 showing at the line - K-State probably wins if Mawien even plays 15 minutes. Instead, the senior big just played 11.

5:02 p.m.: Seriously, how in the wide world of sports does FS1 have the old NBA on NBC music? However it was accomplished, it's fantastic. While I'm being random, Flando reminded me about our talk with Bill Raftery (who's covering the game tonight on FS1) two years ago in Charlotte, and I figured I'd throw 'er on here tonight.

5:11 p.m.: Cats scored the game's first basket on an inside finish for Mawien, but the Wildcats went empty from the field - outside of that - the first three minutes. On a positive note, Xavier Sneed knocked in the first two free throws of the night for K-State after getting fouled attacking the basket. One more make and the Wildcats will match Monday night's total. I kid. I kid. Wildcats were very frustrated with themselves for that effort from the charity stripe in the loss to Pitt. Mawien is, well, forcing inside. But, he hasn't fouled yet. Bradley does have five of its first seven points off the offensive glass. Not as pretty as the Cartier Diarra jam for the Wildcats' second field goal, but plenty effective so far and enough for an early lead. Bradley leads 7-6 with 15:57 left in the first half

5:23 p.m.: Kansas City product Elijah Childs knocks in a pair of freebies for Bradley to extend the lead to three points before a Levi Stockard attempt inside misses. K-State is clearly focused on attacking the basket, but so far it does feel a bit forced. That miss also led to a runout for Bradley where K-State never stopped the ball, leaving the Cats down 11-6 rather quickly. Then it was 14-6 thanks to an open 3-pointer for Bradley, and K-State is in some early trouble. A Mike McGuirl 3-pointer would stop the bleeding and a long Sneed jump preceded another McGuirl triple. He likes shooting in this gym, it seems. Those are big shots, as this game was in danger of getting into a double-digit Bradley lead. You don't see guys hit a bunch of straight away 17-footers while getting fouled on the release, but Sneed just did exactly that. His made free throw (third of the night, tying Monday), has the Cats back up 17-16. Stockard gets all the way to the rim but is unable to finish for the second time, playing with an interesting lineup also featuring Shaun Williams, David Sloan, DaJuan Gordon and Xavier Sneed. Bruce Weber also appears to be playing defense on the sideline, but he's actually just coaching - hard. That unique lineup now features McGuirl instead of Sneed, making it even more, oh, fascinating? It also gave up four straight points as soon as it got on the floor. Williams splashes in a three (he made two last night) to stop the bleeding, briefly, before Bradley fired right back with its own 3-pointer. Bradley leads 23-20 with 10:26 left in the first half

5:31 p.m.: Starters are back out coming out of the break, only difference being D. Gordon instead of A. Gordon, with Sneed slid down to play the four spot. D. Gordon gets a steal and run-out dunk, something that had to feel awfully good for him after missing a key inside shot late Monday night. Mawien gets K-State off to a 4-of-4 start at the charity stripe, tying the game at 24, before he missed his second attempt. He did respond with a 17-foot jumper, however, the next trip to make up for the miss. That lead was short lived as a result of another Bradley shot from behind the arc. Bradley leads 26-25 with 7:37 left in the first half

5:41 p.m.: We've seen this sequence before: K-State takes the lead, Bradley answers immediately with a three - and this time it has the Braves up 29-27. Diarra gets the first one-and-one of the night, and K-State REALLY hurt itself by missing front ends Monday night. Diarra, sadly, is not close on the first and, again, doesn't get to attempt the second. Now Mawien grabs his second foul - which is not good news for K-State - with 5:32 still left in the first half, which he won't play in again. Diarra does get a nice dish to A. Gordon for a baseline jumper, which he calmly knocks through to tie things up, until D. Gordon strips Bradley under the Wildcat hoop for lay-in and a two-point edge. K-State leads 31-29 with 3:50 left in the first half

5:55 p.m.: GREAT pass inside from Sneed to Stockard, who does finish, right after Bradley had tied things up with a dunk. Again, though, Bradley responds to falling behind with a go-ahead 3-pointer, before K-State tries to answer with a (quick) Stockard 15-footer that misses. Probably not the shot you want there. K-State gets a steal, though, and a finish from A. Gordon off an assist from Sneed to regain the slight edge at 35-34. There's a lot going on right now! Also, should I switch from D.Gordon/A. Gordon to DaJuan and Antonio for the purposes of this diary? I think I shall. Hey, Bradley just hit another go-ahead triple. I think that's the 97th time that's happened so far this half. Nate Kennell may have all of them; I'm not sure. He also made a free throw after Antonio's second foul (both Gordons, McGuirl and Mawien all have two fouls). Sneed makes a pair of free throws (he's 4-of-4 this half), but he throws away an easy pass to Williams for the go-ahead basket at the buzzer.

HALFTIME SCORE: Bradley 38, Kansas State 37

6:15 p.m.: Nobody has made a shot the first few minutes of this half. Antonio Gordon, in particular, had a pair of really nice, in-rhythm looks at open threes he could not hit before stepping out of bounds on the following possession for a turnover. Diarra threw an absolutely inexcusable, lazy under-handed pass on the break the next possession for another turnover, then Kennell made K-State pay with his fourth three for a 41-37 Bradley lead. Bradley 41, K-State 37 w/15:49 left in the second half

6:20 p.m.: K-State is 0-of-5 from the floor and has four turnovers to start the half, something I'm sure @ksu_FAN would tell us is not efficient offense. That Mawien jumper nearly beat the shot clock, though. His next shot within the limits of the shot clock was not close. Kannell is red hot, hitting a fifth three, and K-State is in danger of a really rough trip to Fort Myers. Bradley leads 44-37 w/14:58 remaining in the second half



6:25 p.m.: Another turnover leaves us five-plus minutes without a point for K-State. Sneed does bail out David Sloan, who is beat off the dribble, to draw a charge and erase a score. I wonder if that defensive play is something that could spark K-State here. Williams has been a bit of a spark, as he tips in a Mawien miss for the first second-half K-State points. Now, he's really a spark, as he knocks in a three on the next possession. Williams is confident and playing well, and K-State desperately needs him right now. Bradley leads 44-42 with 13:06 left to play

6:28 p.m.: Bradley hits the ugliest set shot three - I'm sorry - I've ever seen to extend the lead back to five. Hey, it still counts the same. Mawien continues to struggle, turning it over inside. Then he gets scored on doubling inside, and the deficit is right back to seven. Williams tries a heat check three, and there's no fire. Bradley 49, K-State 42 with 11:37 remaining

6:40 p.m.: Sneed gets a wide open three and misses badly. McGuirl quickly gets another wide open three off the offensive board and misses even more badly. K-State gets abused on the glass on the other end, giving up a put back to fall down 51-42. All things considered, this is the worst stretch I've seen K-State play so far this young season. Diarra gets to the line and misses another free throw. And another, worse than the first. These aren't really even close for him right now at the line, going back to Monday night's loss. Williams gets a GREAT EFFORT steal, though, and then a nice feed ahead to McGuirl for a desperately needed 3-point play. That, like the earlier charge, feels like a potential momentum changer. K-State's defense forces a shot clock violation before Diarra air-balls a three way short. I wonder if his shooting hand is bothering him; this is abnormal. K-State maintains possession, though, and Sneed gets a physical hoop inside to make it 51-47. Kennell keeps firing, though, hitting a long two to stop the K-State spurt. Sneed gets blocked inside, and Bradley scores inside. Braves are doing a nice job of never allowing K-State to get over the hump here. A couple of great plays, a steal by Mawien all the way at the top of the key and a drive all the way to the other end, but he can't finish. Williams, again, tips in a Mawien miss because he never stopped running on the play. Williams steps on the sideline for a key turnover, though, with a chance to get closer. Bradley leads 55-49 with 7:02 left in the second half

6:58 p.m.: Big three there from Bradley out of the timeout to go up nine again. Sneed does answer inside, but K-State has to start getting stops down the stretch. They don't get one, as DaJuan Gordon over helps and allows another wide open three and a 10-point lead for Bradley. The way this game feels, I'd honestly be surprised if K-State got all the way back in it. Let's see if I'm wrong. A bad shot by Bradley leads to a run out layup for Diarra, and K-State goes into these last four minutes down seven points. Sneed makes a great move to get inside but misses a lay-up badly, and Kannell answers with (another...) dagger three. Bradley is back up 10, and it's going back the other way. K-State's effort was uniquely poor tonight, and Bruce Weber has a right to be upset with his team and reason to search for some ansers.