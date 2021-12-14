Safety Kobe Savage flips to Kansas State

It's been an eventful week in the world of recruiting for Kansas State and it continues with the commitment of Tyler Junior College safety Kobe Savage. He becomes number 16 for the Wildcats, after already landing Donovan Rieman over the weekend.

Savage actually gave his verbal pledge to North Texas just six days ago. But he visited Manhattan anyways and walked away with an offer and committed to head coach Chris Klieman on the spot.

The ties to Texas between Buddy Wyatt, Van Malone and Tyler Foster were a big part of the decision and the comfort with the program, according to his father. Foster was one of the primary hosts for the trip.

He is the third safety of the class for K-State, adding to a high school duo of VJ Payne and Jordan Perry, and is the second junior college defensive player added thus far, joining defensive tackle Vaai Seumalo of Garden City Community College.

Stay tuned to KSO for a full breakdown of Savage's film and what his commitment means for the Wildcats.