Safety Marques Sigle selected in fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers

Kansas State safety Marques Sigle is going to the Bay Area. With the No. 160 pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Sigle. Sigle is the third K-State player selected in this year's draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round, while the Indianapolis Colts picked DJ Giddens earlier in the fifth round. Sigle played two seasons at K-State after beginning his career with North Dakota State. Last season, Sigle was a team captain and recorded 60 total tackles, including six for a loss, and three interceptions.

As a recruit

A two-sport athlete at Omaha (NE) North High School, Sigle shined on the football field playing on both sides of the ball. Over his career, Sigle recorded 217 tackles and two interceptions, scoring six touchdowns on offense. Sigle originally committed to North Dakota State and spent three seasons with the Bison before entering the transfer portal. After entering the portal, Sigle played two seasons with K-State.

What the analysts are saying

"Sigle is well built and plays the game with ideal aggression. He’s a physical run defender who can blow up plays in the backfield but is in too big a hurry as a tackler, resulting in a higher miss rate. He might lack the necessary speed and instincts to make plays in coverage from man or zone. Sigle is listed as a safety, but he will need to play near the line of scrimmage or as a big nickel with coverage limitations. He has NFL backup potential with good special teams traits." -NFL.com's Lance Zierlein

"Sigle offers a dynamic athletic profile with good physicality as a run support player. He’s missing some high-end traits with length and transitional quickness that could offer him a greater ceiling as a do-it-all player in the league, but nevertheless, Sigle looks like a productive NFL defender." -The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs

How he fits

Marques Sigle will have an uphill battle to earn a quality spot on the depth chart with San Francisco, but he will have his calling card as a high-level special teamer. If Sigle can shine on special teams, he can be an impactful player for the 49ers and buy himself time to continue to grow as a defensive back.