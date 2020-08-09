Kansas State lands commit number 14 in safety Matthew Langlois out of Louisiana.

He’s a three-star prospect with an impressive collection of offers. Other programs involved included Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Langlois was aggressively pursued by Chris Klieman, Taylor Braet, Chuck Lillie and Joe Klanderman since the spring.

In terms of investment and amount of effort, he’s one of the better pick-ups of the 2021 cycle for K-State.