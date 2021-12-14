Savage's father discusses commitment to K-State
Despite being committed to North Texas, Kobe Savage took a calculated risk and scheduled an official visit to Manhattan. It was as simple as locking up a spot with the Mean Green and keeping his options open.
What went into the thought process and how did the trip to Kansas State become a part of the plan? His father, Da’on Savage, explained that to KSO.
“It happened after they beat Coffeyville in the bowl game,” he revealed. “K-State called and talked to him on the bus. I believe it was the head coach. It was just a general conversation, but they decided on an official visit at that time. And he knew an offer was probably coming.”
“He kept it from me as a surprise, though,” Da’on Savage added. “It was Power Five. He didn’t want me to know about it until it was real. He’s strived for a Power Five chance ever since he was little.”
After flipping from North Texas to Kansas State, his father shared with KSO the initial impressions of the visit and how that played a part in the decision to pick the Wildcats.
“It was just all about family there,” he described. “It was family, but not all about football. I can tell Chris Klieman cares about his players, and he was visible the whole visit. We saw him the whole time. It wasn’t just at the end of the trip like most head coaches. Like when you’re buying a car, you speak to the salesman and then you’re handed off to the finance folks. He’s not just the finance guy. He’s the salesman and he’s the finance and he has his handprints on it all because he cares and wants it bad enough.”
Da’on is about to hand his son off to a coaching staff in Kansas, a place that lacked familiarity on the surface. But the ties to the Lone Star State that were present in Manhattan gave him a sense of security he was not expecting.
“The staff is down-to-earth,” the older Savage explained. “The whole staff is down-to-earth. There’s Texas natives on the staff and that eases my mind because we’re from northeast Texas. There’s Coach (Van) Malone and Coach (Buddy) Wyatt. And Coach (Tyler) Foster. Foster was our host and a great host.” “I could tell that Coach Foster was genuine,” he continued. “He’s not going to sell you a dream. He tells it to you cut and dry. It wasn’t about putting on a shot. He’s a down-to-earth young man with a bright future.”
Kobe Savage will be a safety that arrives in January with three years of eligibility to play three seasons, according to his father.
“That’s the idea,” he confirmed. “But he’s still being looked at several spots. But they’re comparing him to Number 31, Jahron McPherson.”
In any event, the recruiting chapter is finished and it’s time to be an excited father.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Da’on Savage admitted. “I’ve been a Texas fan all my life, but I won’t be when they play Kansas State.”