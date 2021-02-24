MANHATTAN, Kan. – Trumain Carroll, a 15-year veteran of the strength and conditioning field who has spent the last six years leading strength and conditioning efforts at FBS schools, has been hired as Kansas State’s Director of Strength and Conditioning.

Carroll spent the 2020 season as the Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at South Florida, while he was the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Arkansas football program the previous two seasons.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Carroll and his family to K-State and our football program,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “In addition to being an accomplished strength and conditioning professional, his personality and ability to get the most out of his players are his greatest attributes. As a former Big 12 student-athlete who has worked at numerous high-level programs, he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, and I am eager to see the impact he will have on our program.”

No stranger to the Big 12 and the Midwest, Carroll played football at Oklahoma State from 2001 to 2005 and served two different terms as an assistant strength coach for the Cowboys, while he also was the Director of Strength and Conditioning at the University of Missouri-Kansas City from 2008 to 2011.

“I am very blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to join the K-State Football Family,” Carroll said. “I love who Coach Klieman is and what he stands for, and I believe in the vision he has for our program.”