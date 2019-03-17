Selection Sunday Primer: Who, what, when, where?
For the third straight season, and the fifth time in seven years, Bruce Weber will have Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament.No. 15 K-State (25-8, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) has claimed a conference ch...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news