Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 08:48:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Selection Sunday Primer: Who, what, when, where?

Piqyllldmhakawkbplfy
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

For the third straight season, and the fifth time in seven years, Bruce Weber will have Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament.No. 15 K-State (25-8, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) has claimed a conference ch...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}