Kansas State basketball's Class of 2020 is coach Bruce Weber's best at K-State, and all four of the Wildcats Rivals150 commits are having strong senior seasons. The highest rated, according to Rivals, and maybe the most productive among them has been West Oaks standout, Selton Miguel.

Miguel and his team have had an outstanding season. They have a chance to finish first in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) tonight and head into the post season as one of the best high school teams in the country. "It has been good so far," Miguel said. "With my teammates and the coaches, we all get along with each other; that’s why everything is working so good this year."

West Oaks will play Central Pointe on Tues 2/18 at West Oaks 7:30pm. This is West Oaks’ Senior night and the game will determine first place in the SIAA as the regular season come to an end. pic.twitter.com/y7mu0S0xgN — West Oaks Basketball (@WestOaksAcad) February 17, 2020

According to Miguel's coach, Kenny Gillion, Miguel has grown as more than just a player in his time at West Oaks. "Selton Miguel has matured into a true leader over his four years at West Oaks," Gillion said. "He is one of the toughest players I ever coached." The senior leader believes his teammates have all put in the work to achieve their success. "Big thing is the effort," Miguel said. "Everybody working at the same level, we all know our roles. "And I feel like I got the most underrated guards beside and with me; that’s why we proving a lot of people wrong."

Selton Miguel moves to #61 in the country by Hoop Seen @hoopseen. Long time scout Justin Young raves about Selton Miguel’s game. pic.twitter.com/7ff83mjqZd — West Oaks Basketball (@WestOaksAcad) February 4, 2020

Miguel is averaging over 20 points per game. Although has received some attention and pushed into the top 100 in the Rivals150 rankings, the four-star rated guard/forward doesn't feel he has been given enough credit as the season has gone on:

"I feel like I’m the most underrated player in the country. I don’t have the respect that I deserve. I went against all top guards that are ranked higher than me, and I killed them. I feel like I'm putting up big numbers this year, as any top 50 guard in the country. That’s one of the reasons we are where we at now." — Selton Miguel

West Oaks has taken down some of the best teams in the country, including Prolific Prep and Oak Hill. Miguel has put up big numbers against these teams and other nationally recognized schools.



Coach Gillion would agree that Miguel's season has been a memorable one. "This season has been special to him," Gillion said. "He became West Oaks all time leading scorer, but more importantly he has helped West Oaks to it’s highest team ranking."

West Oaks Academy (FL) is ranked the 10th best high school basketball team in the country @RonMFlores pic.twitter.com/IMES9pKc5z — West Oaks Basketball (@WestOaksAcad) February 11, 2020

With all this being said, Miguel has a real shot at playing in the coveted Nike Hoop Summit game that takes place in April. This yearly game puts the best high school players from around the globe against each other in a USA vs World match-up. The USA team has been assembled already, but with Selton being from Angola, Africa he could be chosen to go up against the Americans.

Coach Gillion doesn't think it should be much of a question when talking about whether Miguel should be considered for a spot on the World team. "Miguel has earned the right to be in the Hoop Summit game, Gillion said. "His team is top 10 in the country, and he is averaging 23 points against teams ranked in the top 10. In addition, he has played well in International play, being named Africa’s best guard under 18 in 2018."

Get Your Nike Hoop Summit Tickets Now!!! 🎟 USA vs World April 10th @ Moda Center 🏀 Witness the greatest High School Basketball Players in the World 👀👑 pic.twitter.com/PPBxErPBAA — Nike Hoop Summit (@nikehoopsummit) February 7, 2020

Playing in that game has been a dream of Miguel's, and with the numbers he's been putting up - along with his team's national success - it's pretty easy to see the case for Miguel to show off his talents another time before turning his focus to his freshman year at K-State. But, with Miguel, the Wildcats are often on his mind, and he is very much excited to see what he can bring to the table dawned in purple. "I’m going to K-State with the same mindset," Miguel said. "I'm ready to work and help everyone, and from that see where it’s going to take me."